Opponent Breakdown: New York Jets

The results were consistent with the difficulties the Jets have had getting Marshall going this season.

In the first half, Marshall was targeted six times and caught three balls for 72 yards and a touchdown.

In the second half, Marshall was targeted six times and made one catch for 17 yards and Sherman came up with a pair of interceptions.

On the season, Marshall has 16 catches on 39 targets (seven on 22 attempts over the last two games) for 249 yards and one touchdown.

Fitzpatrick has been intercepted four times throwing Marshall's way.

Marshall had 109 receptions for 1,502 yards and 14 TDs in 2015.

Fitzpatrick's 10 interceptions lead the NFL. As is often the case with interceptions, not all of them have been the quarterback's fault (one of his three in Seattle glanced off the hands of rookie WR Robby Anderson).

But Fitzpatrick also appears never to have met a back-shoulder throw to Marshall that he doesn't like.

Fitzpatrick has also been aggressive with throws into coverage, sometimes to a fault.

Of his 10 INTs, eight have occurred on first or second down, four have been thrown on snaps from the opponent's side of the 50 (two more came about from the Jets' 49 and the Jets' 47) and three have been picked on a snap from the opponent's red zone.

TAKE WHAT YOU CAN GET: The Jets scored an unlikely touchdown against Seattle on a play almost everyone on the field apparently thought was an incomplete pass.

On first-and-10 from the Seattle 45 with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter, Fitzpatrick dropped back and was hit by LB Cliff Avril just as he was attempting to throw. The ball took a couple of bounces forward into the hands of rookie WR Charone Peake at the Seattle 42. Peake turned and headed for the end zone while the majority of both teams stood around and watched.