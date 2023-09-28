One to grow on

"There were a lot of things in that drive that were really positive so I absolutely think that's a positive that we can take away," Pickett emphasized on Sunday.

The immediate value was it provided the Steelers with a two-score lead.

But it's the way in which that two-score lead was achieved that really has a chance to resonate.

Pickett was 4-for-4 on the march, finding Freiermuth twice (for a combined 27 yards), wide receiver George Pickens once (for 14 yards) and running back Jaylen Warren once (for 16 yards).

Warren also had a 4-yard run and running back Najee Harris contributed a 17-yard scamper.

The Steelers only snapped the ball once on a second down and were so efficient they never got to third down.

"Obviously, it was a good drive," Canada continued today at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "We made some plays.

"For us to be successful and be who we want to be, different guys have to make plays, different positions of the unit have to make plays. That drive we kind of did that, which is good. That's what we want it to be, right? We ran the ball, had misdirection, threw it a little bit. We want to be a balanced offense that can take advantage of what the defense gives us."

The challenge now will be to find ways to follow the blueprint on a more consistent basis, to be able to march the ball into the end zone with regularity as well as get there via big-play splash.

Nothing has changed regarding how the Steelers tend to go about accomplishing that.

"We just continue to work, same answer that's not magical or anything else," Canada stressed. "We certainly have great belief in what we're doing, great belief in players, great belief in coaches. Until things are right consistently we're not going to be happy. We found a way to win, that's really, really good. We did some things much better. There are some things we can do much better.