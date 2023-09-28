One to grow on

Sep 28, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

After further review, the Steelers' quarterback and offensive coordinator are on the same page regarding that second-half touchdown drive in Las Vegas.

"I liked it," Matt Canada assessed today. "We scored."

The Steelers drove 81 yards on six plays in 3:19 for the touchdown that gave them a 23-7 lead over the Raiders with 3:56 left in the third quarter on Sunday night.

Pickett assessed the march as an example of what the offense has been after in the immediate aftermath of the Steelers' 23-18 victory.

"I think you saw a lot of different things in that drive," Pickett said in Allegiant Stadium.

Those included play-action, some "scramble drill stuff," and a drive-concluding bootleg by Pickett on a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth.

PHOTOS: Practice - Texans Week - Day 2

The Steelers prepare for the Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Godwin Igwebuike (48) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Godwin Igwebuike (48) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Brad Wing (3) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers punter Brad Wing (3) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Nate Herbig (71) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Nate Herbig (71) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Qadree Ollison (41) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Qadree Ollison (41) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Mason Cole (61) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Duce Watts (85) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Duce Watts (85) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Zander Horvath (45) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Zander Horvath (45) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Zander Horvath (45) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Zander Horvath (45) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end/fullback Connor Heyward (83) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Greg Bell (38) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Greg Bell (38) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 22

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 4 matchup against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"There were a lot of things in that drive that were really positive so I absolutely think that's a positive that we can take away," Pickett emphasized on Sunday.

The immediate value was it provided the Steelers with a two-score lead.

But it's the way in which that two-score lead was achieved that really has a chance to resonate.

Pickett was 4-for-4 on the march, finding Freiermuth twice (for a combined 27 yards), wide receiver George Pickens once (for 14 yards) and running back Jaylen Warren once (for 16 yards).

Warren also had a 4-yard run and running back Najee Harris contributed a 17-yard scamper.

The Steelers only snapped the ball once on a second down and were so efficient they never got to third down.

"Obviously, it was a good drive," Canada continued today at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "We made some plays.

"For us to be successful and be who we want to be, different guys have to make plays, different positions of the unit have to make plays. That drive we kind of did that, which is good. That's what we want it to be, right? We ran the ball, had misdirection, threw it a little bit. We want to be a balanced offense that can take advantage of what the defense gives us."

The challenge now will be to find ways to follow the blueprint on a more consistent basis, to be able to march the ball into the end zone with regularity as well as get there via big-play splash.

Nothing has changed regarding how the Steelers tend to go about accomplishing that.

"We just continue to work, same answer that's not magical or anything else," Canada stressed. "We certainly have great belief in what we're doing, great belief in players, great belief in coaches. Until things are right consistently we're not going to be happy. We found a way to win, that's really, really good. We did some things much better. There are some things we can do much better.

"We'll just keep trying to stack days, stack wins, get ourselves back to a consistent place where we want to be and then, hopefully, take it from there."

Related Content

news

Steelers affecting quarterbacks, one play at a time

Steelers lead the NFL in sacks, are second in turnovers forced
news

Don't stop believin'

Matt Canada credits players' commitment to getting it right on offense
news

Can you hear me now?

Steelers continuing to stress communication after unforeseen opener 
news

Steelers faced with playing better offensively without Johnson

Top wideout will miss game against the Browns Monday night
news

Pretty as a picture

Matt Canada hopes preseason offered a snapshot of offensive potential
news

Steelers emphasize solid tackling against 49ers

San Francisco among the best in the league after the catch
news

Rookies earning their keep on a defense that's deep

Nick Herbig, Keeanu Benton, Joey Porter Jr. have Teryl Austin's attention
news

Canada happy where offense is heading into regular season

Steelers offensive coordinator preparing his unit for San Francisco
news

Secondary tasked with running it back in Atlanta

Teryl Austin seeing encouraging strides taken, wants more of the same 
news

Steelers looking for explosive runs as well as passes

Jaylen Warren's 62-yard run against the Bills shows another offseason point of emphasis
news

Grinding it out

Steelers staying persistent with Najee Harris, more impactful running game
Advertising