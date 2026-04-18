On The Clock: A second look at the top SAFs in the '26 Draft

The 'On The Clock' crew of Matt Williamson, Mike Prisuta and Max Starks take a look at the top prospects in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh next week. Today, they take a second look at the safety position.

Note: The opinions expressed here are their own and not those of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Matt's First Look

1. Caleb Downs, Ohio State, 6-0, 206 lbs.

2. Dillon Thieneman, Oregon, 6-0, 201 lbs.

3. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo, 6-3 1/2, 201 lbs.

4. AJ Haulcy, LSU, 6-0, 215 lbs.

5. Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina, 6-1, 210 lbs.

Matt's Thoughts

First off, before we get into the top five, the lines between cornerback and safety have become more blurred than ever in the NFL. Teams are now looking for versatility on the back end of their defense and finding bigger slot defenders, often safeties that can defend the slot, is all the rage through the league. So, there are many high-quality defensive backs that can't be pigeon-holed into being just a safety or just a cornerback…As for the top five, Downs is untouchable at the top and is all but assured to go in the top 10 overall. Thieneman and McNeil-Warren could also end up in the first round, with Thieneman almost assured to land there. Miami's Keionte Scott (5-11, 191 lbs.) is soon to turn 25 years old, but he supplants Haulcy, who ends up fifth on this list, for the spot behind Downs, Thieneman, and McNeil-Warren. Scott is extremely football intelligent and plays with great aggression and passion. He is the perfect example of a versatile safety that is asked to do much more, including extensive big slot responsibilities…Treydan Stukes (6-0 ½, 190 lbs.) from Arizona also fits this mold and tested well in all athletic areas, something that shows up on the field. All the players listed thus far could hear their name called in the first 50 picks. A very interesting later round player is Kansas State's VJ Payne (6-3 ½, 206 lbs.). Payne was also an excellent athletic tester and has rare size. His upside is immense, although he can play too high at times when changing directions or taking on blocks. He has some safety/slot cornerback interchangeability but is ideally suited to dealing with the NFL's athletic receiving tight ends. Overall, this is a very deep class of safeties with plenty of star power. It is a good year to be in the safety market.

Mike's First Look

1. Caleb Downs, Ohio State, 6-0, 206 lbs.

2. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo, 6-3 1/2, 201 lbs.

3. Dillon Thieneman, Oregon, 6-0, 201 lbs.

4. AJ Haulcy, LSU, 6-0, 215 lbs.

5. Bud Clark, TCU, 6-0 7/8, 188 lbs.

Mike's Thoughts

This was perceived as a deep position group initially and it remains that heading into the draft. That being the case, I'm happy with my initial stack and with Michael Taaffe of Texas (5-117/8, 190) as my sleeper if not "My All-American" (an underrated football movie). Speaking of All-America selections, USC's Bishop Fitzgerald (5-11, 201) earned Associated Press First-Team All-America honors in 2025. He led N.C. State in passes defensed (11) and interceptions (three) in 2024 and USC in the same two categories (eight, five) in 2025. Arizona's Dalton Johnson (5-107/8, 192) had 97 tackles and four interceptions (four of his five career INTs) in 2025 on the way to earning First-Team All-Big XII honors. South Carolina's Jalon Kilgore (6-13/8, 210) has the physical traits of a safety but might fit best in the NFL in the slot. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah assessed Kilgore as a "Day One nickel" likely to go on Day Two of the draft. Indiana's Louis Moore (5-11, 190) had nine career interceptions in three seasons with the Hoosiers sandwiched around one at Mississippi. Moore's six interceptions in 2025 tied for second in FBS. Kansas State's VJ Payne (6-31/4, 206) made a big splash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis when he ran a 4.40 40-yard dash. "At that size? Holy cow," Jeremiah gushed. Payne had also been impressive during Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Ala. He can cover, make plays on the ball and force fumbles. USC's Kamari Ramsey (6-01/4, 202) is another safety with slot/nickel capabilities. He wore a Green Dot at USC, Draft analyst Dane Brugler of the Athletic reported, "because of his check communication and knowledge of everything happening at each level of the defense." Miami's Keionte Scott (5-11, 191) is worthy of Top 5-safety consideration. He played four seasons at Auburn and one at Miami. Brugler maintained Scott "plays like a linebacker in a cornerback's body," and "was the best defensive player on the field in several of the Hurricanes' wins on their run to the 2025 National Championship Game." Nebraska's Deshon Singleton (6-3, 206) didn't run 40s in Indy but posted a broad jump of 10'10" and a vertical leap of 391/2" while putting his athleticism on display. Arizona's Genesis Smith (6-2, 205) was another attention-getter during testing in Indianapolis with a broad jump of 10'8" and a vertical leap of 421/2". Oklahoma's Robert Spears-Jennings (6-17/8, 205) ran a 4.32 40 in Indy. The response from Jeremiah was "wow." Spears-Jennings also wowed with four forced fumbles in 2025 (tied for fifth in FBS). Ohio State's Lorenzo Styles Jr. (6-01/2, 194) was even faster than Spears-Jennings, and every other safety in Indy, at 4.27 in the 40. Styles is a former wide receiver at Notre Dame (he caught two career touchdown passes for the Irish) with room to grow as a defensive player. Miami's Jakobe Thomas (6-1, 214) has hands that measured out at 105/8" and he used them to intercept five passes in 2025 (tied for seventh in FBS). He spent one season at Miami after three at Middle Tennessee State and one at Tennessee. Penn State's Zakee Wheatley (6-3, 202) is also worthy of consideration among the Top 5 players available at the position. He led PSU with three interceptions and had a career-high 96 tackles in 2024.

Max's First Look

1. Caleb Downs, Ohio State, 6-0, 206 lbs.

2. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo, 6-3 1/2, 201 lbs.

3. Dillon Thieneman, Oregon, 6-0, 201 lbs.

4. Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina, 6-1, 210 lbs.

5. Bud Clark, TCU, 6-0 7/8, 188 lbs.

Max's Thoughts