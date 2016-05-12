On-sale date announced for individual tickets

May 12, 2016 at 08:00 AM

PITTSBURGH – A limited number of individual game tickets for the Steelers' 2016 home games will be available through Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m.

Fans may buy up to eight tickets total per household, in any combination, for any of the eight regular-season games. There is no ticket limit for either of the team's two preseason home contests.
The Steelers are continuing their variable pricing plan for the 2016 season, which consists of four tiers:

  • Premier: New England (Week 7) and Dallas (Week 10).
  • Black: Cincinnati (Week 2) and New York Giants (Week 13).
  • Gold: Kansas City (Week 4), New York Jets (Week 5), Baltimore (Week 16) and Cleveland (Week 17).
  • Preseason: Detroit (Week 1) and Philadelphia (Week 2).
    Tickets will be made available on www.ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster's toll free sales line: 1-800-745-3000. Tickets will not be sold at Ticketmaster outlets.

Since there are a limited number of tickets available, tickets are expected to sell out very quickly. Steelers 2016 Home Preseason Schedule

Date Team Time (TV)
Week 1, Friday, Aug. 12 DETROIT LIONS 7 p.m. (KDKA-TV)
Week 2, Thursday, Aug. 18 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES 7 p.m. (KDKA-TV)

Steelers 2016 Home Regular-Season Schedule
Date Team Time(TV)
Week 2, Sunday, Sept. 18 CINCINNATI BENGALS 1 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)
Week 4, Sunday, Oct. 2 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS 8:30 p.m. (NBC/WPXI-TV)
Week 5, Sunday, Oct. 9 NEW YORK JETS 1 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)
Week 7, Sunday, Oct. 23 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 4:25 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)
Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 13 DALLAS COWBOYS 4:25 p.m. (FOX/WPGH-TV)
Week 13, Sunday, Dec. 4 NEW YORK GIANTS 4:25 p.m. (FOX/WPGH-TV)
Week 16, Sunday, Dec. 25 BALTIMORE RAVENS 4:30 p.m. (NFL Network)
Week 17, Sunday, Jan. 1 CLEVELAND BROWNS 1 p.m. (CBS/KDKA-TV)

Times and TV network may change due to flexible scheduling
All times are Eastern**

