On-sale date announced for individual tickets

PITTSBURGH – A limited number of individual game tickets for the Steelers' 2016 home games will be available through Ticketmaster beginning on Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m.

Fans may buy up to eight tickets total per household, in any combination, for any of the eight regular-season games. There is no ticket limit for either of the team's two preseason home contests.

The Steelers are continuing their variable pricing plan for the 2016 season, which consists of four tiers: