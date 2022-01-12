On a mission to help others

Jan 12, 2022 at 09:00 AM

The Steelers announced another donation to their Social Justice Fund, with players making donations and the team providing a matching commitment to help support community efforts.

The Light of Life Rescue Mission will receive $20,000 after a donation from center J.C. Hassenauer and an additional contribution from the team in honor of the late Tunch Ilkin's legacy and commitment to Light of Life. 

Since its inception in 1952, Light of Life has been a place where hope and healing meet for men, women, and families experiencing homelessness, poverty, or addiction. Last year, the organization provided shelter to 155 people nightly, held 800 chapel services to those in need, and passed out 1,300 Thanksgiving dinner baskets to hungry families on the North Side.

"Throughout our 70 years in Pittsburgh, the Steelers have continuously shown up for our city's most vulnerable." said Rev. Jerrel T. Gilliam, Executive Director of Light of Life Rescue Mission. "We are so grateful for the $20K donation from the Steelers' Social Justice Fund. It reinforces our mission to provide a safe place of hope and recovery for the homeless women, children and men in our community who need it the most."

Since 2018, Steelers players contributions, along with the matching donations from Steelers Charities, have benefitted more than 57 charitable organizations throughout the region.

Steelers President Art Rooney II said, "I am proud that we can join with our Steelers' players in making these contributions through our Social Justice Fund that contribute to so many charitable efforts in our community."

