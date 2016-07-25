Older, wiser Timmons enjoying the ride

The point Mike Tomlin made to his players through the media stressed the importance of not letting their conditioning slip during the window between the close of veteran mandatory minicamp and the opening of training camp.

That message was delivered by Tomlin to linebacker Ryan Shazier in person, during one of Tomlin's typical post-practice tours around the locker room.

"We've been joking around with each other for 10 years," Timmons said. "He's just making sure I stay in the same shape, the way I'm in shape right now.

"I'm willing to do whatever just to be a part of this team and keep doing what I'm doing here."

Timmons has been doing it for the Steelers for nine seasons, ever since Tomlin arrived and made Timmons the first first-round draft choice of the Tomlin era in 2007.

That the 2016 season will be Timmons' 10th has not been lost on the inside linebacker from Florida State.

"It's a beautiful thing," he said. "In my planned journey this is a height for me.

"When you first get into it you're a young knucklehead, you don't really know. You grow older, you get past that and see what you can really do.