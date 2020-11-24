Numbers game

Jackson and the Ravens will arrive at Heinz Field for Thursday night's rematch with the Steelers with the NFL's No. 1 rushing offense but without running baks J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram (Reserve/COVID-19 list).

The Steelers are No. 7 in the NFL in total defense, No. 4 in rushing defense and No. 1 in scoring defense (17.4 points per game).

Perhaps more significantly, they're No. 1 in the NFL with 21 takeaways and at a league-best plus 12 in takeaway/giveaway.

"We want to try to put (Jackson) in uncomfortable situations if we can," Butler said. "Mike (Tomlin) really emphasizes all the time, be ball-aware, ball-aware, ball-aware.

"We were fortunate enough to have the (four) interceptions that we had, probably should have had one or two more in our last football game (last Sunday at Jacksonville), so we can improve in that aspect of our game. We still need to get the ball back. Our turnover-takeaway ratio is always big in terms of winning and losing.