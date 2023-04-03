No days off

Being able to accomplish that came with comfort within the offense and that wasn't something that came immediately for Pickett, but rather weeks after he stepped in as the starter.
"To the point where I felt like it was becoming almost second nature, where you're starting to feel like you've been in it for some time, it was probably four weeks after the bye," said Pickett. "I felt like the offense was starting to become my own. I was doing things that I was not doing earlier in the year because then I was so worried about executing the ABCs of every play. It takes some time. You want it to come fast, but at the end of the day, you're playing professional football, the toughest position in sports and there's so many things that you have to know, and you just need reps, you need time. Once I felt like I got that under my belt, I felt a lot better each week."
With that experience came improvement in the mental aspect of his game as well. His understanding of everything that comes with being an NFL quarterback, from top to bottom, is something where he grew last year, and he knows that growth will continue.
"The biggest growth for me was mentally," said Pickett. "Just understanding of the system. It comes with reps. You want that fast. You can study on paper, you can study in the film room, but sometimes you really just need to go through some things and see it with your own eyes and then watch yourself go through it on tape. I felt like my growth mentally, when I'm out there processing things faster, week by week I saw growth. That's always a real positive thing.
"Now I just want to keep growing there. I don't think you're ever done improving. I always feel like I improve physically every offseason. I feel like I evaluate what I need to improve on physically, whether it's getting stronger, faster or putting weight on. From a fundamental standpoint, footwork, pocket, there's more things I can work on. But all of those things tie in with the progression and what I'm seeing mentally. It's a big umbrella of things I can always improve on. I want to continue to improve the mental aspect of the game. Mastering the system from progressions, when I can take shots, understanding how Coach Canada calls a game, going back and watching tape and seeing what I could have done better, watching all the interceptions, the incompletions and where I could have gone with the ball. Seeing if the interception happened because we had a tipped pass or guys fall down, things happened or was it a misread that I did not see the right key on that certain play. There are so many things I'm going to go through here in this offseason in order for me to take that big jump in year two, which I'm expecting myself to do.
"There were so many new things coming in this year that you can't even put into this one interview that you're going through as a rookie quarterback in the NFL. I just got so much more comfortable from the first day I walked in here to the last day of the season. It's like night and day. I felt like I've been here for two or three years versus one season, how much time I've been around everybody. So having that groundwork, that base, the work in the offseason. I'm really excited."