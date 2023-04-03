No days off

In Week 16, Pickett led the Steelers to a 13-10 win over the Raiders on a fourth quarter drive that ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens. The Steelers got the ball back with 2:55 on the clock and down 10-6, when Pickett engineered a 10-play, 76-yard drive, completing seven passes for 75 yards and on fourth-and-one getting the yard himself on a quarterback sneak to set up the touchdown.

"I think there's an art to the two-minute drive," said Pickett. "I did a lot of tape study. Every week I was the guy that did the two-minute breakdown of the opposing team for the quarterback room. I've watched a lot of two-minute drills. I was watching them and talking to a lot of coaches around here, including (former senior defensive assistant) Coach (Brian) Flores who helped me out a lot with the two-minute. We would talk about the difference between the college level and the pro level and with the clock stoppage at the college level with first downs, you don't realize how much time that does save versus when you get to the pro level. You have to chase that one explosive play during the two-minute to kind of make up for that as opposed to being able to dink and dunk your way down the field at the college level.

"There's an art to it and there's a feel for it. It just comes with repetition. I had a lot of reps with it and success at the college level. I just needed that time to get some reps at the pro level and Coach T gave me that opportunity in practice. I failed against Miami with it, but took that as a learning experience, trying to find out why we did fail. I was chasing another big play when I shouldn't have been. I had a lot more success down the stretch winning games in the fourth quarter and that's what it's all about."

Pickett was a sponge when it came from learning from his own coaches in Canada and quarterbacks Coach Mike Sullivan. But he used every source available, including special teams coordinator Danny Smith.

"Coach Smith does a great job with clock management," said Pickett. "He knows in every situation how much time you need as a quarterback. I needed to be in tune with all those things. Also, there were things that helped with (kicker) Chris Boswell. If it came down to a field goal, what's his range or what hash mark does he like it on. So, all those things play into setting up a successful two-minute drive whether you need six points or you need three points. We have so many resources that you just have to be smart enough to ask for help."

Pickett was his own worst critic the past year, but it's because he wants to grow, he wants to learn, especially from his own mistakes.