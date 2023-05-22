NFL votes to allow emergency quarterback again

The 49ers did not have a third quarterback active for the game and Purdy re-entered the game despite what was later determined to be a torn ligament in his elbow after Johnson suffered a concussion.

One other tweak to the rule involves teams that utilize the game-day expansion of their roster to 47 or 48 active players by calling up someone off their practice squad.

If they utilize that game-day expansion of their roster to 54 or 55 players, their third quarterback will not be eligible to be designated an emergency quarterback.

The Steelers as an organization have long believed in carrying three quarterbacks on their active roster. But the team also has utilized the rule permitting roster expansion to 54 or 55 players on game days since that rule was enacted in response to COVID-19.

The NFL also voted to allow flex scheduling for Thursday night games for Weeks 13 through 17. Games flexed from a Sunday to a Thursday will be required to have 28 days advance notice to do so. Obviously, teams also will be flexed out of the Thursday time slot.

Teams will only be permitted to be flexed from a Sunday afternoon game to a Thursday game one time.

The rule is in place for the 2023 season only on a trial basis. If no Thursday games are flexed in the 2023 season, the rule would then carry over to the 2024 season.