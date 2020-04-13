NFL shares plans for 2020 NFL Draft coverage

A look at the 2020 NFL Draft coverage.

• ESPN and NFL Network Combine for a Singular Presentation Across Both Networks

• 2020 NFL Draft to Raise Funds and Support for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

• ABC to Present All Three Days for the Second Straight Year with Distinctive Prime-Time Presentations Thursday and Friday

• Hosts to be Primarily Based at ESPN's Bristol, Conn. Studios with Other Experts Contributing Remotely from Around the Country

• 2020 NFL Draft to be Streamed Through the NFL App, NFL.com/Watch and the ESPN App

The 2020 NFL Draft will be presented across ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network, April 23-25 – the second straight year that The Walt Disney Company has worked with the National Football League to offer a multi-network presentation for all seven rounds. The 2020 NFL Draft will serve as a three-day virtual fundraiser benefitting six charities that are battling the spread of COVID-19 and delivering relief to millions in need. The National Football League, ESPN and ABC hope the 2020 NFL Draft will bring fans a small but welcome diversion in the middle of a difficult and unprecedented time.

ESPN and NFL Network will combine to offer a singular presentation across both networks, while ABC will present its own distinctive, prime-time telecasts for rounds 1-3, in addition to simulcasting the ESPN and NFL Network telecast of rounds 4-7.

The 2020 NFL Draft telecasts – originally scheduled to be on-site in Las Vegas, Nevada – will now originate from ESPN's Bristol, Conn., studios and adhere to proper social distancing guidelines and local workplace rules due to COVID-19. Draft hosts and a limited number of commentators will be in-studio while a majority of the analysts, reporters and other experts will contribute remotely from home studios. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce the picks from his home.

As previously announced, the NFL Draft will also feature a "Draft-A-Thon" which will pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders in a variety of ways – including raising funds for the work being done to combat the impact of COVID-19. Funds will help support six national nonprofits and their respective COVID-19 relief efforts.

"We recognize the challenging times we are living in, but we are looking forward to presenting the 2020 NFL Draft and providing some hope for football fans everywhere," said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production. "For the past couple of years, ESPN's NFL and college teams have worked together on our draft coverage, and it has been a win for our viewers. This year, we are further excited to collaborate with the NFL Network creating an All Star broadcast. We are also committed to producing the ESPN/NFL Network and ABC shows in the safest possible environment for our announcers and production teams."

"We are excited to partner with ESPN to present a unique and collaborative broadcast of the 2020 NFL Draft," said Mark Quenzel, Senior Vice President of Programming and Production, NFL Network. "By bringing the exceptional on-air talent and production staffs of both ESPN and NFL Network together, we hope to deliver a unified presentation of the draft that not only helps raise awareness and funds for the COVID-19 relief efforts, but also provides entertainment that millions of sports fans have been craving."

NFL Draft Schedule (April 23-25):

• Thurs, April 23 (8-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rd 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

• Fri, April 24 (7-11:30 p.m.): NFL Draft, Rds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio