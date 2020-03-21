NFL offers free access to NFL Game Pass

The NFL will offer complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, providing fans the opportunity to relive incredible NFL games and moments from seasons past.

NFL Game Pass offers an extensive library of football programming for fans. This includes access to past regular and postseason NFL games, previous seasons of award-winning NFL Films series such as Hard Knocks and A Football Life, and exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions with some of the league's star players and coaches.

NFL digital platforms will also offer fans full game encores each day across NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL's official YouTube channel. These encores will feature signature wins from all 32 teams. Featured games will be made available for viewing by Noon ET each day.

NFL Game Pass will be offered free of charge until May 31 to fans within the U.S., and starting March 19 until July 31 to fans outside the U.S. and Canada* with the following features:

• Game Replays

- Replay games from 2009-2019 including full broadcast replays of games, commercial-free in HD (International – 2019 season only)

- Includes Preseason (excluding 2009 season), playoff and Super Bowl matchups from the past 11 seasons (International - 2019 Season only)

- Condensed 45-minute game replays

- Access 'All-22' and 'High Endzone' angle footage with Coaches Film

• Exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions

- NFL players and coaches take Brian Baldinger and Ron Jaworski inside the film room to break down game-winning plays and technique

• NFL Shows & Game Archives

- 2019 episodes of NFL RedZone (International Only*)

- Previous seasons of NFL Originals such as Hard Knocks, Mic'd Up, & A Football Life

• Live NFL Network (International Only*)

- 24/7 coverage of Free Agency, NFL Total Access and more