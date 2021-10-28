Move-the-sticks proposition

Third down may be regarded as a critical possession down in the NFL, but Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler will be every bit as concerned about what happens on the way to third down for the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland.

"They don't want to put their quarterback in a situation where we know they gotta throw the ball and we're gonna get after 'em," Butler maintained today. "They don't like that one bit because that's not what they're best suited for. They're best suited for, 'Hey, it's gonna be third-and-4 or third-and-3 or something like that so we don't have to protect for a long time.'

"They're gonna do the things they feel like they can do to get third-and-4, third-and-5, third-and-6. They'd much rather do that because then they get in a situation where they can run or pass. They have run the ball several times on third-and-6, third-and-5 and stuff like that. Normally, people don't do that but they do. They do so we gotta be aware of that."

It's less than a revelation NFL offenses prefer third-and-short to third-and-long.

"We're pretty good on third-and-short," Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada observed. "We're not very good on third-and-long.

"That's certainly not any kind of rocket scientist statement."

But the Browns' relentless running game and their relative struggles passing the ball put even more of an onus on at least having the option to run on third down.

Cleveland will host the Steelers ranked No. 1 in the NFL in rushing at 170.4 yards per game (the Browns are No.9 in total offense and No. 27 in passing offense).

The Browns also lead the NFL in average yards per carry (5.36), rushing first downs (70) and rushing touchdowns (13, tied).

Cleveland's commitment to and consistency with the run is such that third-string running back D'Ernest Johnson stepped in on Oct. 21 against Denver with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt unavailable and rumbled for 146 yards and a touchdown on the ground and averaged 6.6 yards per carry in a 17-14 victory over the Broncos.

"They're whole offense is geared around them running the ball," Butler continued. "You always look at offense, try to take away what they do best, and that's what they do best, there's no doubt about that. They do a lot of that, they do play-action pass, they do 'boots' (bootlegs). They do a lot of short passing in terms of trying not to get behind on the sticks. They do a real good job of that.