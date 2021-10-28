Move-the-sticks proposition

Oct 28, 2021 at 02:27 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

Third down may be regarded as a critical possession down in the NFL, but Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler will be every bit as concerned about what happens on the way to third down for the Browns on Sunday in Cleveland.

"They don't want to put their quarterback in a situation where we know they gotta throw the ball and we're gonna get after 'em," Butler maintained today. "They don't like that one bit because that's not what they're best suited for. They're best suited for, 'Hey, it's gonna be third-and-4 or third-and-3 or something like that so we don't have to protect for a long time.'

"They're gonna do the things they feel like they can do to get third-and-4, third-and-5, third-and-6. They'd much rather do that because then they get in a situation where they can run or pass. They have run the ball several times on third-and-6, third-and-5 and stuff like that. Normally, people don't do that but they do. They do so we gotta be aware of that."

It's less than a revelation NFL offenses prefer third-and-short to third-and-long.

"We're pretty good on third-and-short," Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada observed. "We're not very good on third-and-long.

"That's certainly not any kind of rocket scientist statement."

But the Browns' relentless running game and their relative struggles passing the ball put even more of an onus on at least having the option to run on third down.

Cleveland will host the Steelers ranked No. 1 in the NFL in rushing at 170.4 yards per game (the Browns are No.9 in total offense and No. 27 in passing offense).

The Browns also lead the NFL in average yards per carry (5.36), rushing first downs (70) and rushing touchdowns (13, tied).

Cleveland's commitment to and consistency with the run is such that third-string running back D'Ernest Johnson stepped in on Oct. 21 against Denver with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt unavailable and rumbled for 146 yards and a touchdown on the ground and averaged 6.6 yards per carry in a 17-14 victory over the Broncos.

"They're whole offense is geared around them running the ball," Butler continued. "You always look at offense, try to take away what they do best, and that's what they do best, there's no doubt about that. They do a lot of that, they do play-action pass, they do 'boots' (bootlegs). They do a lot of short passing in terms of trying not to get behind on the sticks. They do a real good job of that.

"They feed off their running game so we gotta stop their running game. We gotta do that first and foremost."

PHOTOS: Practice - Browns Week - Day 2

The Steelers prepare for the Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Coach Eddie Faulkner during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Coach Eddie Faulkner during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), Pittsburgh Steelers Tight End Coach Alfredo Roberts, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Kevin Rader (87) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88), Pittsburgh Steelers Tight End Coach Alfredo Roberts, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85), Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Kevin Rader (87) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) and Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Zach Gentry (81) and Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Trey Edmunds (33) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Trey Edmunds (33) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. (65) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Trey Edmunds (33), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Trey Edmunds (33), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. (24) and Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26), Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) and Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
36 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kalen Ballage (29) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
37 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
38 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
39 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
40 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Line Coach Adrian Klemm and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
41 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
42 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Malcolm Pridgeon (64) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
43 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) and Pittsburgh Steelers guard Malcolm Pridgeon (64) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
44 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers Offensive Coordinator Matt Canada and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
45 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
46 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) and Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
47 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) and Pittsburgh Steelers center J.C. Hassenauer (60) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
48 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
49 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
50 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) and Pittsburgh Steelers center Kendrick Green (53) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
51 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
52 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (76) and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Kevin Dotson (69) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
53 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
54 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron (85) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
55 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner (72) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
56 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
57 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Trai Turner (51) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)
58 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Caitlyn Epes / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Caitlyn Epes/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
59 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
60 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
61 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Arthur Maulet (35) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
62 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
63 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram III (8) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
64 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram III (8) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers Coaching Assistant Denzel Martin during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
65 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers Coaching Assistant Denzel Martin during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
66 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane (41) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
67 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Donovan Stiner (37) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
68 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Donovan Stiner (37) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
69 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
70 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre (42) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
71 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (25) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Karl Joseph (30) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
72 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Karl Joseph (30) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
73 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne (31) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
74 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Tre Norwood (21) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
75 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
76 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton (20) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
77 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
78 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
79 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (80) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
80 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (80) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
81 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Derek Watt (44) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
82 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cody White (15) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
83 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (14) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
84 / 84

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Other subjects addressed by Butler today included:

—The progress of young defensive linemen Isaiah Buggs, Henry Mondeaux and Isaiahh Loudermilk filling in for Tyson Alualu and Stephon Tuitt: "We got some young guys that gotta come along and step up. We're working with them and will continue to work with them. (Veteran defensive tackle) Cam (Heyward) has done a real good job for us in those terms.

"Our young guys have gotta come along. They have to a certain degree but we need them to be a little bit better than they have been."

—Inside linebacker Devin Bush's performance through five games: "I think all of us would say, including him, that we'd all like to be better. Shoot, what are we in defense in the league, 13th or something like that? I don't like that but it's a continuing journey for all of us.

"When you've been hurt and you're coming back from an injury sometimes it's a little bit harder than you think. It just doesn't automatically happen in the National Football League. The competition is too intense just to come out and miss a long time and all of a sudden start playing and expect to be the same way that you were before you got hurt, it's not gonna be that way. You gotta keep working at it and he is. I think he'll get better, he'll play better."

—Whether the tackling issues evident against Seattle have been corrected: "It's not live until Sunday. We can pat ourselves on the back and say, 'OK, we got that covered.' No, we don't know until we start playing. We gotta get off blocks and we gotta put bodies on the ball carrier, we gotta do that."

Related Content

news

'You don't wanna see that mess'

Steelers coping with advantage being exploited by offensive tackles
news

Been there, done that

Steelers' defense familiar with threat running quarterbacks present
news

Tackling the issue 

Teryl Austin said he is working on fixing the issue with tackling in the secondary through drills in practice
news

'We're always gonna expect better'

Wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard not satisfied with lack of splash plays
news

What you see is what you get

Steelers' defense focused on execution, not who's at QB for Seahawks
news

Sack masters

T.J. Watt, Von Miller share history of making pass protectors miserable
news

Staying the course

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada steadfast believer in players, plan
news

On the same page

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada and his QB 'really, really hate to lose' 
news

Fixing what wasn't broken

Expanding Minkah Fitzpatrick's role and idea whose time has arrived
news

Recognizable threat

Steelers familiar with what they'll be up against on Sunday in Buffalo
news

Help is on the way

Expectations will be raised for reinforced defense against Cleveland
Advertising