Morehouse promoted to EVP

The Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted David Morehouse to an expanded role as Executive Vice President for Strategy, it was announced today by Team President Art Rooney II.

Morehouse, who joined the team as a Senior Advisor in August, will now guide the strategic direction of Acrisure Stadium operations in addition to serving as senior advisor to the President on Steelers business operations. He will continue to collaborate on the team's community and NFL-related initiatives.

Morehouse previously spent 16 seasons as a senior executive with the Pittsburgh Penguins and was part of three Stanley Cup championships.

"David is well-known in Pittsburgh and around the country as an innovator and leader in effective sports management and strategy," Rooney said. "Working with him the last nine months, we are excited to tap into his skills to help us enhance our business operation and, more importantly, serve our fans in these ever-evolving times."

Morehouse grew up in the Beechview section of the city and attended South Hills Catholic, the Community College of Allegheny County, and Duquesne University before earning a master's degree from Harvard's John F. Kennedy School of Government. He joined the Penguins in 2004, was promoted to team president in 2007, and added the CEO title in 2010. He stepped down in 2022.

"As I said when I first joined the Steelers in August, this has been a dream come true for a Pittsburgh kid who grew up watching the Steelers of the '70s," Morehouse said. "Art Rooney, the Rooney family, and the entire Steelers staff represent the heart of Pittsburgh."