Moats a nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Nov 15, 2016 at 04:00 AM

Arthur Moats is the Steelers nominee for the third annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, presented to a player for his outstanding sportsmanship on the field, including fair play, respect for the game, and integrity in competition.

The award was created in 2014 to honor Art Rooney Sr., the founder of the Steelers and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Art Rooney is an iconic figure in NFL history," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at the time the award was introduced. "It is appropriate that we honor his legacy in this way and recognize NFL players for one of the important values that Mr. Rooney represented so well."

Moats is a player who is respected by his teammates, as well as opponents, for his style of play, passion for the game and strong work ethic.

One player from every team was nominated for the award, and eight finalists, four in each conference, will be selected by members of the NFL Legends Community, including Warrick Dunn, Curtis Martin, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler.

Current players will have the final say when the eight appear on their Pro Bowl ballot under NFL Sportsmanship Award. The winner is announced during the NFL Honors show on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The winner will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice and the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Trophy, which represents the key role sportsmanship plays in the game and how NFL players who demonstrate integrity and honor on the field serve as role models.

"It is gratifying that sportsmanship is the category," said Steelers President Art Rooney II when the award was announced in 2014. "It's appropriate. I like to think of my grandfather as someone who truly was a good sport, somebody who cared about the respect and the integrity of the game. The fact it's being voted on by the players, well, the recipient can feel good about it because it's voted on by his peers."

2016 ART ROONEY SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD NOMINEES

TEAM NOMINEE
Arizona Cardinals DT Calais Campbell
Atlanta Falcons FB Patrick DiMarco
Baltimore Ravens G Marshal Yanda
Buffalo Bills DT Kyle Williams
Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen
Chicago Bears LB Sam Acho
Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green
Cleveland Browns T Joe Thomas
Dallas Cowboys CB Brandon Carr
Denver Broncos LB DeMarcus Ware
Detroit Lions S Glover Quin
Green Bay Packers LB Julius Peppers
Houston Texans LB Brian Cushing
Indianapolis Colts RB Frank Gore
Jacksonville Jaguars LB Paul Posluszny
Kansas City Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson
Los Angeles Rams DE Robert Quinn
Miami Dolphins T Branden Albert
Minnesota Vikings CB Terence Newman
New England Patriots S Devin McCourty
New Orleans Saints T Zach Strief
New York Giants WR Victor Cruz
New York Jets WR Brandon Marshall
Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr
Philadelphia Eagles RB Darren Sproles
Pittsburgh Steelers LB Arthur Moats
San Diego Chargers QB Philip Rivers
San Francisco 49ers T Joe Staley
Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT Gerald McCoy
Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota
Washington Redskins QB Kirk Cousins

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

