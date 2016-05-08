Mitchell gets his point across

May 08, 2016 at 12:00 AM

PHOTOS: 2016 Steelers Rookie Minicamp -5/7

Steelers' rookies take the field for rookie minicamp.

It was a relatively simple drill at the outset of practice that required players to come off the ball two at a time following a simulated snap, but it wasn't being executed to defensive line coach John Mitchell's satisfaction.

So Mitchell had defensive ends Johnny Maxey and Giorgio Newberry run their rep again.

And that quickly turned into a process that wound up playing out repeatedly on Saturday morning.

"Probably a good eight times," Maxey estimated.

Welcome to Rookie Mini Camp.

"We started off practice slow," Maxey continued. "You can't do that at this level whether you're a rookie or not.

So in order for us to pick it up (Mitchell) picked it up for us.

"We can't come out here like that, but moving forward we got it down. We won't start like that again." 

Maxey, who arrived at the Steelers' South Side practice facility from Mars Hill University, didn't take Mitchell's repeat-as-necessary approach personally.

Instead, Maxey embraced it as an opportunity to respond to the type of coaching he appreciates and the type he anticipated from Mitchell.

"It was a group thing," Maxey said. "He wants to know who's going to come out here and work and who's going to quit. I'm not going to quit. I ran back, I got in my stance. I'll do whatever he tells me to do. I don't know about anybody else but I'm going to do whatever it takes.

"I've been coached hard my entire career, it's nothing I'm not used to. I prepared for this. I might have been tired but I was not going to quit. I was not going to break. I've been preparing for moments like that.

"He's a down-to-earth guy. He's going to tell you how it is. Everybody needs that kind of coaching because it brings out the best in you. You can't come in slow. You have to come in fast, ready to work."
For as many reps as it takes to get it right.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

