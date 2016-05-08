Mitchell gets his point across

Maxey, who arrived at the Steelers' South Side practice facility from Mars Hill University, didn't take Mitchell's repeat-as-necessary approach personally.

Instead, Maxey embraced it as an opportunity to respond to the type of coaching he appreciates and the type he anticipated from Mitchell.

"It was a group thing," Maxey said. "He wants to know who's going to come out here and work and who's going to quit. I'm not going to quit. I ran back, I got in my stance. I'll do whatever he tells me to do. I don't know about anybody else but I'm going to do whatever it takes.

"I've been coached hard my entire career, it's nothing I'm not used to. I prepared for this. I might have been tired but I was not going to quit. I was not going to break. I've been preparing for moments like that.