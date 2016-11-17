Mission Statement

The Chuck Noll Foundation for Brain Injury Research shall provide funding for research projects relating to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of injuries of the brain occurring primarily in sports activities. The Foundation shall also engage in fundraising activities to allow for continuous grant making to support worthy research projects. The Foundation shall also partner with other foundations, companies and organizations in the support of research projects.
The Board of the Foundation shall be assisted by a Medical Advisory Panel which shall be made up of distinguished physicians and researchers in fields related to brain injuries. The Medical Advisory Panel shall provide advice with regard to research projects or publications that are worthy of consideration for funding.
