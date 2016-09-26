Missed opportunities make a difference

REPEAT AS NECESSARY:** The Eagles' screen game, Tomlin said, was "exceptional," and responsible in Tomlin's estimation for approximately 150 of the Eagles' 301 passing yards.

That's a trend Tomlin said the Steelers need to get corrected and one S Mike Mitchell vowed the Steelers would address.

"We're not tackling, that's really all it is," Mitchell said. "When they're throwing the ball short when we're taking away the deep throws, we gotta come up and tackle the short stuff we're giving them.

"We gave up a lot of yards to a back last week (Cincinnati's Giovani Bernard had nine catches for 100 yards and a receiving TD against the Steelers). It would be stupid to not assume that this team was going to try similar things. Hat's off to their offense, they did a good job. But I really feel like it's more about our lack of execution than anything else."

Eagles RB Darren Sproles had six catches on six targets for 128 yards, including a 73-yard touchdown that made it 20-3 Eagles on the first possession of the third quarter.

LB Ryan Shazier came off Sproles and up on scrambling QB Carson Wentz on the 73-yard TD.

Wentz threw the ball over Shazier's head to Sproles and Sproles did the rest.

"I thought (Wentz) crossed the line of scrimmage," Shazier said. "My fault."

Added Mitchell: "Obviously, we're frustrated. We just look forward to the next game. That way we can prove what I'm saying is correct and we can get it corrected and have a better performance next week."

THEY SAID IT: "Never. Even if coach would have said 'get out,' I would have kept going in. We don't quit. I don't quit. That's not the Steeler way. That's not my way." _ Roethisberger on if he thought about sitting out the latter stages of the blowout.