Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

MINKAH FITZPATRICK

Free Safety

This was a game in which the Steelers were dominated from start to finish, on both sides of the ball, on both lines of scrimmage, and that was reflected on the scoreboard at Paul Brown Stadium in what ended as a 41-10 loss to the Bengals.

In the run-up to the game, the Steelers came to understand they again were going to have to play without starting cornerback Joe Haden, but that was mitigated somewhat by the news T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick would be available and in the starting lineup for a defensive unit that had allowed 41 points last Sunday night in a loss to the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Watt started, but he had a minimal statistical impact because he was credited with two tackles with no sacks or hits on the quarterback. Fitzpatrick finished with eight tackles and an interception, his first of the season and the fifth for the Steelers so far this season. It was the team's only takeaway in the game. Fitzpatrick is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.