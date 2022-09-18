Player of the Week

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

Sep 18, 2022 at 05:13 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

MINKAH FITZPATRICK
Free Safety

In the regular season opener, the Steelers defense came up with what will be referred to here as 12 significant plays – 7 sacks, 4 interceptions, and 1 fumble recovery. Those proved to be a significant component of what ended up being an overtime victory over the Bengals in Cincinnati. That recipe for victory – an opportunistic defense compensating for an offense breaking in a new starting quarterback – appeared to be what the Steelers would need through the early stages of this season.

Against the Patriots, a defense without T.J. Watt came up far short of the dozen significant plays it authored in the opener, and the Steelers lost to New England, 17-14, at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers defense managed just one significant play vs. the Patriots, and that was a first quarter interception by Minkah Fitzpatrick. In addition to the lone takeaway, Fitzpatrick also tied for second on the team with six tackles. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Myles Jack, who led the team with 13 tackles; Najee Harris, who had 15 carries for 49 yards (3.3 average) and caught 5 passes for 40 yards to finish with 89 yards from scrimmage; and Chris Boswell, who was 2-for-2 on field goals, from 36 and 52 yards.

Related Content

news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

His pick-6 set a tone, and his blocked PAT sent the game into OT where Boswell's FG won it

news

Trubisky is Digest Player of the Week

The most veteran QB on the roster finished strong, led offense to 16 of the 19 points it scored

news

Rudolph is Digest Player of Week

Once again the QB, with some help from a takeaway by the defense, pulls out a victory

news

Pickett is Digest Player of Week

Rookie QB leads game-winning drive, caps it with TD pass to Vaughns with 3 seconds left

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His batted pass that turned into an INT and fumble recovery for a TD provided early hope vs. KC

news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

The 2021 season is not over, thanks to the clutch play of the team's veteran QB

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

Four sacks leaves him 1.5 away from breaking Strahan's NFL single-season record of 22.5

news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

93 yards rushing, 17 yards receiving put him over 100 yards from scrimmage for the 8th time

news

Haden is the Digest Player of the Week

His tackle with 27 seconds left turned the ball over on downs and clinched a 19-13 victory

news

Ahkello is Digest Player of the Week

His 2 interceptions over a four-possession span in the second half helped fuel the comeback

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His 3.5 sacks, pressure on Jackson on decisive 2-point attempt help end 3-game winless streak

