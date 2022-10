Steelers Coach of the Week - Week 6

Marvin Mills, Sto-Rox High School

In just his first year as head coach at Sto-Rox, Coach Marvin Mills has the Vikings playing dominant football with their fourth straight win and third straight shutout of the season, defeating Washington, 36-0. The win secures a playoff berth in WPIAL Class 2A for the Vikings and brings them within one more win to win their conference championship.