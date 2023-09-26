Tomlin: Steelers continuing to grow

Being gap sound: After allowing two 100-yard rushers in the first two games of the season, the Steelers defense clamped down against the Raiders, with Josh Jacobs only able to gain 62 yards on the ground on Sunday night.

Stopping the run was a major focus for the defense last week, something almost every player talked about leading up to the game.

"It's being gap sound, everybody doing their job and at the end of the day, just tackling," said linebacker T.J. Watt the Friday prior to the game. "That's been a big issue for us. We have guys to the ball. It's just a matter of getting them down to the ground."

Fellow linebacker Alex Highsmith echoed Watt's words, knowing the importance of it.

"We have to be sound. We have to tackle," said Highsmith. "Josh Jacobs is one of the best backs in the league. He runs hard, he runs physical, so we have to be physical with him. It starts with getting off blocks, staying in gaps, staying disciplined. Once we get to that point, we have to wrap him up and make a tackle. He is a hard guy to bring down.

"It's the little details. We all have to be disciplined, stay in our gaps, in our fits. There are times we can be better at tackling. Josh Jacobs is a physical back, so we have to be able to get him down. It starts with getting off blocks and everyone doing their job. If we all do our job and communicate well, we can be a very good defense."

When he was asked what made the run defense better during his press conference on Tuesday, Coach Mike Tomlin pointed to what his linebackers said.

Being gap sound.

"I just thought we were out of place less," said Tomlin. "Sometimes out of place less means no open gaps, which was the case. Less open gaps. Sometimes out of place means not in position to tackle and thus creating more broken tackles.