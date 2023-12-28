Sullivan keeps mission in mind with Steelers' play calling

When Mike Sullivan took over play calling duties for the Steelers in late November, the immediate results were good.

The Steelers rolled up a season-high 421 yards in Sullivan's first game calling plays, recording a 16-10 win over the Bengals in Cincinnati Nov. 26.

But the following week in a loss to the Cardinals, quarterback Kenny Pickett was injured at the end of the first half of a 24-10 loss.

Then, after losses to the Patriots and Colts, backup Mitch Trubisky was replaced by Mason Rudolph late in the team's game in Indianapolis, quarterbacking the team to a 34-11 win last week against the Bengals.

Five games. Three different quarterbacks.

It's not exactly how Sullivan, who also serves as the Steelers quarterbacks coach, might have drawn things up in his head. But his military background as a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy, did prepare him to be light on his feet.

"I think part of preparation is to expect the unexpected," Sullivan said Thursday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "Hopefully things work out well, but having those contingency plans kind of goes back to my military background in terms of you're preparing for a mission. It really just reinforces the philosophy of just trying to make sure everyone makes the most of their opportunities, the mental reps and trying to make sure that everything in the meeting is detailed. And we do have very interactive meetings.

"I learned this a long time ago that a good quarterback room is a noisy room, meaning there's lots of communication, lots of dialogue, and there can be disagreements and agreements, just trying to come up with the best possible solution."