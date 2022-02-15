Meyer named offensive line coach

The Steelers named Pat Meyer the team's new offensive line coach.

Meyer, who has 20 years coaching experience, spent the last two seasons (2020-21) as the offensive line coach with the Carolina Panthers.

Prior to joining the Panthers, he spent three seasons (2017-19) coaching the offensive line for the Los Angeles Chargers, with them rushing for 1,873 yards in 2018, the team's highest rushing total since the 2013 season. In 2017 his unit allowed an NFL-low 17 sacks, the team's fewest sacks allowed since the 1982 season.

Meyer spent two years (2015-16) as an assistant offensive line coach with the Buffalo Bills, also serving as a football operations consultant in his first season.

Meyer got his first shot in the NFL with the Chicago Bears in 2013 as an assistant offensive line coach, before being named offensive line coach in 2014. He spent the 2012 season in the Canadian Football League as the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach with the Montreal Alouettes.

Meyer also spent time in the college ranks, including four seasons at his alma mater Colorado State as offensive line coach (2008-11). He also had stints at Florida State (2007), N.C. State (2000-06) and Memphis (1999) where he was a strength and conditioning coach.