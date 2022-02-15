Meyer named offensive line coach

Feb 15, 2022 at 10:30 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers named Pat Meyer the team's new offensive line coach.

Meyer, who has 20 years coaching experience, spent the last two seasons (2020-21) as the offensive line coach with the Carolina Panthers.

Prior to joining the Panthers, he spent three seasons (2017-19) coaching the offensive line for the Los Angeles Chargers, with them rushing for 1,873 yards in 2018, the team's highest rushing total since the 2013 season. In 2017 his unit allowed an NFL-low 17 sacks, the team's fewest sacks allowed since the 1982 season.

Meyer spent two years (2015-16) as an assistant offensive line coach with the Buffalo Bills, also serving as a football operations consultant in his first season.

Meyer got his first shot in the NFL with the Chicago Bears in 2013 as an assistant offensive line coach, before being named offensive line coach in 2014. He spent the 2012 season in the Canadian Football League as the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach with the Montreal Alouettes.

Meyer also spent time in the college ranks, including four seasons at his alma mater Colorado State as offensive line coach (2008-11). He also had stints at Florida State (2007), N.C. State (2000-06) and Memphis (1999) where he was a strength and conditioning coach.

Meyer played one season with the Arizona Cardinals (1995) and one with the St. Louis Stampede (1996) in the Arena Football League. He was a three-time All-Western Athletic Conference selection at Colorado State. He was a five-sport athlete in high school at Girard (Ohio).

Related Content

news

Austin named defensive coordinator

Teryl Austin was named the Steelers defensive coordinator
news

Jackson hired to coach receivers

The Steelers hired Frisman Jackson as the teams new receivers coach
news

Special Roethlisberger Digest available soon

A special Steelers Digest edition, focused on Ben Rosthelisberger, is in the works. Find out how you can get yours
news

Statement from Rooney on Roethlisberger's retirement

Team President Art Rooney II released a statement on Ben Roethlisberger's retirement on Thursday afternoon
news

Statement from Rooney on Butler's retirement

Steelers President Art Rooney II released a statement on the retirement of defensive coordinator Keith Butler
news

Statement from Tomlin on Butler's retirement

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin released a statement on the retirement of defensive coordinator Keith Butler
news

2022 NFL Key Dates

A detailed look at the 2022 NFL calendar
news

Steelers 2022 opponents determined

Dates and times aren't known yet, but the team's 2022 opponents are determined
news

Morgan takes over for departing Klemm

Assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan will take over the duties of offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who is leaving the team for another position
news

NFL announces IHMA area teams & markets

 The NFL announced the teams that have been granted access to International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA) on Wednesday, which included the Steelers being granted expanded rights in Mexico
news

Around the NFL

Bengals at Baltimore for AFC North showdown; Chiefs-Titans collide
Advertising