Meat Eater Matchup: Steelers vs. Browns, Week 18

Overall, the 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive end has 53-combined tackles along with 15 sacks. No other Browns player has more than 3 sacks.

Garrett is that quarterback hunter who as an offensive lineman, you have to rise to, meet and defeat as a challenge twice a year if your name is Dan Moore.

Garrett is a power and speed rusher. He has length and "bend-ability," which means he can dip and rip with an emphasis on the dip part, even at his height. Garrett has outstanding athleticism and is quick off the snap of the ball, demonstrating power. He also is violent at the point of attack.

Garrett can turn the game at any point in time

Obviously, the Steelers will use some backup in their pass-protection arsenal. Putting the 6-foot-12 tight end Zach Gentry next to Moore will help. And, on occasion, using a back to chip also cuts down on the amount of rampaging Garrett can do.

The third thing the Steelers can do to help Moore is have the wall where everybody from the center over takes their outside gap. This allows Moore to concentrate on taking away what Garrett does best, which is to get the edge.

To counter that, the Browns will run twist-stunts to get Garrett some help. Using his speed, Garrett has great quickness as a trailer and certainly can act as the penetrator as well.