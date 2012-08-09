McLendon is Digest Player of the Week

Aug 09, 2012 at 04:52 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

STEVE McLENDON
Nose Tackle

His night didn't last very long, but when he was on the field, Steve McLendon was productive. Starting at nose tackle, McLendon played barely a half, but he made it count, with three tackles, including one for loss, plus a sack of Michael Vick on a third down to force a punt during a first half in which the defense allowed only 49 yards of offense and a single third-down conversion.

McLendon is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Chris Rainey, who had a 14-yard run and scored a touchdown by taking a screen pass 57 yards into the end zone; Emmanuel Sanders, who caught two passes including a 2-yard touchdown from Byron Leftwich; Al Woods, who intercepted an attempted screen pass and returned it 53 yards to set up a field goal; and Baron Batch, who carried the ball 19 times for 41 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

