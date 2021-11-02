Matsook named Steelers Coach of the Week

Coach of the Week - Week 9

Gene Matsook, Rochester Area High School

In the final game of the 2021 regular season, Coach Gene Matsook defeated Northgate 48-6, picking up his 200th career victory as head coach of the Rams. The win gave the Rams a 7-2 overall record and the number 5-seed in the WPIAL Class 1A Playoffs. After taking over the Rams program from his brother Dan in 2000, Coach Matsook has led Rochester to two PIAA State Championships and three WPIAL titles.