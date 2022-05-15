Maroon finishes second at National Senior Games

May 15, 2022 at 08:47 AM

Steelers' neurosurgeon Joseph C. Maroon, MD, recently took second place in the triathlon event-swim, bike, run-at the National Senior Games, formerly the National Senior Olympics, in Fort Lauderdale Florida. There were 12,000 senior men and women 50 years of age and older who participated in 21 sports-the largest multi-sport event in the world for seniors.

The purpose of the games is to promote health and wellness for adults 50 and over through fitness, education and sport. Dr. Maroon, a neurosurgeon at UPMC and neurosurgical consultant to the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been a long time triathlete and a proponent of a healthy lifestyle for optimal health and peak performance through diet, physical fitness, avoidance of environmental toxins, stress control and adequate sleep.

Next year's senior games will be held in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania for the first time since 2005 in which he also competed.

