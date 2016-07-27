Loyalty program enhancing camp experience

Fans across Steelers Nation make an annual habit of circling certain dates on their calendars at the end of July and the start of August, as the start of training camp marks the start of a new Steelers season. With the team prepared to head to Latrobe for the 51st consecutive year, Steelers Nation is finalizing their plans to catch a practice or two on the campus of Saint Vincent College.

This season, Steelers Nation Unite is working to make a day at training camp even more exciting with a number of exclusive opportunities and benefits available to members. Free to join, fans can [sign up now](http://www.steelersnationunite.com/register?utmmedium=referral&utmsource=Steelers.com&utm_campaign=training camp 727) at SteelersNationUnite.com.

Each day, members can check in at the Steelers Nation Unite tent and by doing so, have a chance to score an invite to a special screening of the Steelers 2015 Highlight Film. Additionally, members will have the opportunity to spin the Steelers Prize Wheel where each spin is a guaranteed winner with everything from Steelers Nation Unite gear to training camp experiences.

And just because fans aren't attending a training camp practice, doesn't mean there aren't still ways to stay connected with the team in Latrobe. There will be Weekly Huddles live from Saint Vincent, as well as new articles, photos and videos on SteelersNationUnite.com. There will also be some exciting member sweepstakes on the way as the preseason gets underway.

When you join, be sure to also follow Steelers Nation Unite on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay on top of all the cool stuff available to members throughout training camp and into the start of the regular season.

Don't miss out on these exclusive experiences that can only come from the team and join the official loyalty program of the Pittsburgh Steelers now.