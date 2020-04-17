Looking for an avalanche, Superman and a great ratio

-"Every coach up there in the stands right now is saying, 'I can work with that.'" _ NFL Network analyst Deion Sanders after Utah cornerback Javelin Guidry was clocked at 4.29 in the 40 at the Combine.

-"When you get got like he got had in that game and was able to stay focused and not give up and give in, that showed me a lot, man. So I love what this kid did and how he finished that game, I'll take him any day. He was there, he just didn't make the play but he didn't give up.

"You get beat like that on national TV, you go into a tank. Now the defensive coach has to fish you out of the darn tank the whole rest of the game. He did not do that, stayed true, got right up there and bumped-and-run and did his job, love it." _ Sanders on Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell's response throughout what was a tough night against LSU and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (nine catches, 221 yards, two TDs).

-"He could tie his shoes standing straight up." _ O'Hara on 6-foot-83/8, 308-pound South Carolina State offensive tackle Alex Taylor's 88-inch wingspan.

-"He has power exuding from the bottom of his feet to the top of his hair." _ O'Hara of 6-foot-47/8, 320-pound Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.