Lolley's 10 Thoughts: The running (on empty) defense

"We've got to be better versus the run. We're not going to get to where we desire to be defensively until we settle the run down," Tomlin said. "We didn't do that. They were in manageable possession downs. If you don't get them one-dimensional, you don't get an opportunity for the splash that we thrive on. So, It's a moot point until we get better at stopping the run, making the pile fall the correct direction."

And Tomlin isn't opposed to making changes to do that. In fact, you can bet on them – though what they might be won't be known until later in the week.

"Hell yeah we've got to make some changes," Tomlin said. "That was an ugly product we put out there today. We're not going to do the same things and hope for a different outcome. What those changes are, we'll put together a plan in preparation."

• Tomlin's statement about changes just as easily could have been about the offense.

While the defense was struggling to get off the field – allowing the Texans to get at least two first downs on five of six possessions in the first half – the offense didn't do anything with the opportunities it got.

The Steelers got their first two first downs of the season on the opening possession of the game this season, but that possession ended with an interception. That wound up being the offense's lone possession of the first quarter because the defense couldn't get off the field.

Then, however, when the offense did get four possessions in the second quarter, it ran 16 plays for 40 yards, punting four times.

That's obviously not good enough, either.

"We had these spurts where we look good, but we're not doing it consistently," said center Mason Cole. "I think we're waiting for the splash plays and when we don't get them, we're not converting third downs. It's just inefficient, bad ball."