Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Steelers win another AFC North battle

The loss last week to the 49ers was a tough one. You never want to lose a game like that.

But in the grand scheme of things, losing an NFC game isn't the end of the world.

The Steelers didn't make the playoffs a year ago because of their record within the AFC and because of who they lost to. So, getting a win while also handing a loss to Cleveland – even this early – is big.

The Browns were feeling pretty good about themselves after whipping the Bengals in Week 1. Now, not so much.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are feeling good after getting this one.

• That people still argue who is better, Watt or Garrett, is interesting.

They've played the exact same number of times against each other after both were selected in the first round of the 2017 draft.

In 11 games, Watt has 16 sacks. In the same number of games, Garrett has 7.

Now, they don't take the field together. And Garrett's a great player. But he has way too many disappearing acts as he did in this one – at least against the Steelers.

Then again, even though San Francisco won that meeting last week, the Steelers shut out Nick Bosa on the stat sheet much the same way they did Garrett.

"I credit (offensive line coach) Pat Meyer to all of our protection stuff, coming up with a good game plan to make sure we're not putting ourselves in bad spots and not letting these elite pass rushers we've seen the first two weeks of the season ruin a game," said Cole. "And we'll see one next week, as well."

That would be the Raiders' Maxx Crosby. If the Steelers can pitch another shutout against an elite rusher, they should have a good opportunity to win that game.

• Elijah Riley was pressed into service when Fitzpatrick left the game with a chest injury.

He missed Watson for a sack on a second down blitz from the Pittsburgh 47.

But when he got another opportunity, he got Cleveland's quarterback on the ground.

Thing is, Riley wasn't rushing the passer on that occasion. He was dropping into short zone coverage and saw an opportunity when Watson stepped up in the pocket.

"See ball, get ball. I was in coverage," Riley said. " I had some making up to do."