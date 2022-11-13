Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Saints

The rest of the targets were scattered among the remainder of the roster.

• The last time the Steelers beat the Saints came Nov. 14, 2006 at Heinz Field.

That spurred the Steelers, who were 2-6 entering the game, to a 6-2 second half to finish 8-8.

This is not saying that's going to happen again, but the Steelers can win a lot of games playing the style of football they did Sunday – as long as they don't turn the ball over themselves.

Despite the pressure he received from a good New Orleans defensive front, Pickett didn't turn the ball over in this game.

"First and foremost, he took care of the football," said Tomlin when asked about Pickett's play. "As a young quarterback in competitive circumstances, that's a difficult thing to do. We don't discount his ability to do that. Take care of the ball, give yourself a chance to win, and make yourself a tough group to beat. So, it started there for us."

• We'll see when Fitzpatrick is able to return. That he was there on the sideline for this game was a good sign.

There's a chance – a slight chance – that he could be available for the Steelers when they host the Bengals next week.

In the meantime, it's nice to have a veteran player who has started a lot of games such as Kazee available to step in and play at a high level.

"He's a veteran guy. He plays with a chip on his shoulder," Heyward said. "Kazee has been one of the louder guys this week. I think him and Myles were about to fight every day – in a playful way. Kazee is small in stature but big with his voice. His play, he plays big, as well. Having a guy like that to put out there when a guy like Mink is down is huge."

• The kicking game is going to have to get better.

Matthew Wright missed a pair of chip-shot field goals. And even on one of his made attempts, a Saints player got a hand on the ball.

If you're going to play tight games, every point is going to count. And that's not going to change for three more weeks until Chris Boswell is eligible to come off the Reserve/Injured list, where he was placed earlier this week because of a groin injury.

The Steelers signed Wright, who had been in training camp with them previously, off Kansas City's practice squad to replace Boswell.

"We've had success with him," Tomlin said of Wright, who had converted 28 of 32 field goal attempts in his career going into this game, mostly with Jacksonville last year.

"He's been successful in the league. We were comfortable with that information, not only in terms of what he's done in the National Football League, but what he's done here with us."