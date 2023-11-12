Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Steelers' rushing attack no accident

If the Bengals win, the winner of Sunday's game between the Steelers and Browns would move a half-game ahead of the Ravens into first place in the AFC North standings.

• Does offensive coordinator Matt Canada being on the sideline make a difference?

Well, the Steelers have had their two best rushing performances the past two weeks. And they've scored on their opening possession of the game in each of those games.

But the reality is that the players don't even think about it – until they do.

"After I scored that touchdown and I was getting high-fives from everyone and he hugged me," said Harris. "And I was like, 'I forgot you were down here on the sideline.' It's cool having Matt Canada down there. He's going around and asking what we like and what we see, runs here. He's giving us suggestions and telling us why we ran a certain play."

If that's what makes things work better, so be it.

• Pickett's numbers weren't anything special. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 126 yards and had four carries for 16 yards, including an 11-yard scramble for a first down.

But he did what the Steelers needed him to do in this game. He managed the game well, picked up a couple of first downs running the ball and didn't turn it over – again.

Pickett now has 147 consecutive passes without an interception.

And while fellow young quarterback Jordan Love made some big throws at times, he also threw two interceptions at the end of the game.

Winning is more important than putting up fantasy football numbers.

"We had opportunities, just didn't connect on them," Pickett said of putting up more passing yards. "Had the one down the left side to (Diontae Johnson). Had a good back shoulder to George, which was a really good play for us, just wish we had some more opportunities to do so, but we got the win, that's the most important thing."

The Steelers are now 13-5 in their past 18 games. They're 5-1 this season when Pickett starts and finishes the game.

Winning isn't an accident.

• Green Bay's one-two punch of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillion is good. But it's recognized around the league as such.

It might be time for people to start recognizing the Steelers' one-two punch of Harris and Warren as one of the top running back duos in the league.

"That is a game saver," said Heyward. "I like to be on the sidelines more and more. You get excited about the way our offense is progressing. That two-headed monster over there is special."