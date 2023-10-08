Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Steelers find their physicality against Ravens

"The thing I love about blocked punts is that it's a team stat," said Killebrew, the team's special teams captain. "We all get credit. There's a lot of things that have to go right for it to be a blocked punt. It has to be the right call. Kudos to (special teams coordinator) Danny Smith.

"It's a great call by Danny. It was a scheme that we've been practicing for three weeks. Danny drew it up. We've been working on it. It just so happened that all of the things that needed to happen for that to be called took place. It has to do with field position, where we are in the game for Danny to call it. He let us go and so we were able to get it done."

Still, that doesn't happen by accident. Killebrew might credit his teammates and Smith for setting him up for the block. But he still has to pull it off.

"I practice it," he said. "I don't think anything happens by accident. It's something I actively seek. I'm just thankful to be on a team with guys who do their job so I'm able to count on them and we can get it done."

• One of the knocks on rookie cornerback Porter coming out of Penn State was that he didn't have great hands.

But Porter had one interception in the preseason and had one in the fourth quarter of this game where the quarterback just basically threw him the ball like he was the wide receiver.

Porter's length makes that possible.

In both cases – in the preseason and again on Sunday – it seemed like the quarterback simply made up his mind before the snap that he was going to go after the rookie. And in both cases, it looked like Porter ran the route for the receiver.

In fact, Jackson all but admitted Sunday, he was throwing the ball to Beckham – his intended target on the interception – no matter what.

"I was trying to get my boy a shot," said Jackson, referring to Beckham. "We've just got to get in sync – that's all. (Porter) made a great play and a great interception. We didn't want it to happen, but it happened."

So much for not having good hands.

Rookies get tested in the NFL. That's why Porter knew the ball was coming his way.

"I already kind of had that in the back of my mind they were going to try me on that play," Porter said.