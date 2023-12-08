Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Steelers character being tested

"They do a good job with making it hard on the quarterback," Trubisky said of the Patriots. "On the short week I felt like we were well-prepared. You just like to stay out of third-and-long situations, and that's going to be hard in the NFL. Third-and-8 plus, it's going to be tough to convert."

• Miles Killebrew had a tough week.

He was called for three penalties in the Steelers' loss to the Cardinals.

But his blocked punt – his second this season – early in the fourth quarter with the Steelers trailing 21-10 very nearly turned this game.

And the block wasn't schemed up. He simply beat his man off the wing to get to the punt.

Killebrew has been a consummate professional since joining the Steelers three years ago. He's the Steelers' special teams captain and a leader in that locker room.

"It was an exciting play. I just wish we could have done more to help," Killebrew said. "It was exciting. I'm definitely grateful I was able to get it."

• JuJu Smith-Schuster came into this game averaging 6.8 yards per catch. He had four receptions for 90 yards in this game.

Smith-Schuster made a nice catch on a 37-yard reception in the first quarter where he just outfought safety Damontae Kazee down the field. But on another occasion in the second quarter, the Steelers basically didn't cover him on a 24-yard catch on third down out of the slot.

Again, execution.

• The Steelers have now put themselves back into a position where they not only need to right the ship and start winning games again, but where they'll also perhaps need some help.

That's how quickly things can change in the NFL if you don't execute.

Things might seem bleak. And certainly after losing these past two games – at home – to teams with losing records, that's fair.

But if this team can get its act together and win its final four games, or perhaps even three of them, it could still get to the postseason.

They cannot, however, do so making some of the same mistakes they've made the past two games.