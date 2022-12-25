Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Raiders

But the weather was the same for both teams. This was all about a great defensive effort.

• Tip of the cap to punter Pressley Harvin. He averaged a 46.7-yard gross average and a 42.3-yard net average on three punts in this game.

These bad weather games were the ones in which Harvin struggled last season as a rookie. He did not struggle in this game and was actually a reason why the Steelers won in a game dominated by field position.

• Connor Heyward got his first career carry, breaking off a 21-yard run on the Steelers' final offensive play before going down on his own in bounds.

Heyward said he knew to go down in bounds to keep the clock rolling. But even if he didn't, he got some reminders.

"I knew on my own to go down," Heyward said. "But everyone was yelling for me to go down, too. But I knew."

• If both the Chargers and Dolphins win in the next two days, the Steelers will be eliminated from playoff contention.

But at least they went to bed on Christmas Eve with a win and the thought that there's still meaningful football left to be played.