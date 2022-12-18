Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Panthers

Alualu, rookie DeMarvin Leal and second-year defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk all saw additional playing time helping to gum up the works.

"I think we did a good job," said linebacker Alex Highsmith. "DeMarvin Leal coming in, stepping up, bringing another big body in the field to help us be stout in the run game when they brought their extra bodies in. We just had a good mindset coming into the game. That's just what it was. So, we just got to continue because we know we got a good running team coming up again this week. We just got to continue to have that same mindset every week, because we know the type of defense we can be."

It also went beyond just putting extra big bodies out there. Guys got off blocks and made plays. They refused to be blocked.

"It was a little bit of schematics, a little bit of guys being able to get off blocks and getting as many hats to the ball as possible," said Watt. "We've got to be able to keep putting it together and getting it done."

• There are big, game-changing drives and then there is what the Steelers did to open the second half of this game.

The Steelers had the better of play in the first half, yet led just 14-7.

Coming out in the second half with the ball, they wanted to take any kind of momentum away from the Panthers.

They did that, sucking the life out of the crowd – what little pro-Panthers crowd there was at this game – with a 21-play, 106-yard scoring drive.

The Steelers went 5-for-5 on third down conversions during the drive. Mitch Trubisky was 6 of 7 for 54 yards passing and the running game produced 52 yards on 14 attempts.

The Panthers didn't get the ball back until there were just over three minutes remaining in the quarter.