Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Offense misses early opportunities

At first glance, one might look at the box score from the 20-10 loss to the Jaguars Sunday at Acrisure Stadium and think the offense didn't do much in this game.
But watching the game told a different story.
The Steelers were just a smidgen off in this game from an offensive explosion, one that could have perhaps changed the outcome.
And it started on the first play from scrimmage.
At the snap, Diontae Johnson split Jacksonville's safeties and was open down the middle of the field. Kenny Pickett lofted a pass to him that just grazed off the fingertips of Johnson in the rain. Had he caught the ball, Johnson could have gone 75 yards for a touchdown. At the very least, he's got about a 40-yard gain.
Instead, it was merely an incompletion.
"We got the coverage we wanted," said Johnson. "I've got to make that catch whether it's raining or not. That's just me. I've got to make that catch. That was eating me up the whole game. I came back and had another right after that. But I bounced back and made plays and tried to keep us in the game, but it wasn't good enough."
The Jaguars were rolling a safety over the top of George Pickens throughout the game and Johnson did bounce back to have eight catches for 85 yards.
But that one he missed catching early was a big one and one he'd certainly love to have back.
"We didn't come out fast enough. We didn't play well enough," Johnson said. "We had too many three-and-outs, stuff like that. We've got to do a better job in certain situations. We've just got to play harder and execute more."
The Steelers also just missed on a corner route to Pickens later in the first half right in front of the team bench on a play that also would have gone for a big gain. Pickens had gotten behind the defensive back – without safety help this time – only to have Darious Williams break it up because this one was thrown a little short.
"We missed a big play down the middle early," said Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. "We missed another corner route early. We've just got to execute better at the early portions of football games obviously."
Blame officiating, weather or anything else you'd like, but better execution would have led to better results. The plays were there for the Steelers to make early in this game. They just didn't make them.
• The Jaguars have a good offense. They've got weapons all over the field. They've got a quarterback who was selected with the first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and is considered a budding superstar.
And yet the Steelers gave up just 20 points to the Jaguars in a 20-10 loss to Jacksonville Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, making them work for every single yard.
They turned the Jaguars over three times. They sacked Lawrence three times. The Jaguars were 0-3 in the red zone.
And a big part of that was because of the team's inside linebackers.
Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Kwon Alexander were brought in during the offseason to completely revamp the Steelers' inside linebacker room.
In this game, Holcomb led the Steelers with 11 tackles while also recovering a fumble. Roberts had five tackles, 1.5 sacks and a tackle for a loss. Alexander had two tackles and a forced fumble.
Realize that the Steelers' inside linebackers didn't have a single forced fumble or recovery in 2022. They had one combine sack. They made very few plays.
This group is much more active than that – and getting better seemingly every game.
Remember, the Steelers limited Jacksonville on Sunday despite All-Pro defensive lineman Cam Heyward still being on injured reserve and All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick getting injured on the Jaguars' second offensive possession.
It points to better days ahead for the Steelers once their offense catches up. And it's showing signs of doing that.
• As bad as things were in the first half, the Steelers had an opportunity to go into the half only down 9-6.
But after Chris Boswell had kicked a 55-yard field goal – moments after quarterback Kenny Pickett had been slammed to the turf by defensive lineman Adam Gotsis, injuring his ribs – only to have a flag thrown for guard Isaac Seumalo "lining up offside."
Game action photos from the Steelers' Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium
Replays on the Jumbotron at Acrisure Stadium did not appear to show that, and the Steelers obviously disagreed with the call.
"I didn't get a lot of dialogue," Tomlin said when asked if he had gotten an explanation of the call. "I hadn't seen that called in 17 years of standing on the sidelines. Offsides, aligned offsides on a guard, on a field goal protection. So it didn't matter what they said. I have never seen that."
Neither had Seumalo, an eight-year veteran.
"The referee saw something different," said Seumalo. "I'm sure in a couple of days, we'll get a nice little apology from them. That will warm my heart.
"I thought I lined up in the same spot I've lined up that past eight years. But, it is what it is. That's far from the reason this game was not won. That's very, very minor to me. There was much more important stuff offensively we need to look at."
As it was, Boswell, who had been good from 55 yards, pushed his 61-yard attempt wide right.
"That's a judgment call made on the field," said NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson via a pool report.
First-year referee Alan Eck, who was in charge of Sunday's crew, agreed.
"It was a judgment call," Eck said via the pool report. "It was obvious on the field, so we went ahead and called it."
That being said, former NFL vice president of officiating Mike Pereira disagreed with the call.
"In Pittsburgh, offside on the offensive guard? Officials are told to call that if a lineman has his head in the neutral zone on the short yardage (sic) push plays, not on field goal attempts," Pereira wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
• That wasn't the only judgment call in the game.
Safety Keanu Neal was penalized for roughing the passer in the first quarter for a hit on Lawrence on which he took one step after the quarterback had released the ball and didn't land on him with his full weight.
That was in direct contrast to the play on which Pickett was injured where he had his arm trapped against his body by Gotsis, who then lifted him and drove him into the ground.
Both judgment calls. One was called roughing the passer. The other was not.
"No, I wasn't given an explanation," Neal said of why his hit was considered a penalty and the one by Gotsis was not.
• The Jaguars had one touchdown in the game, and it was a backbreaker.
For much of the game, the when the Jaguars split running back Travis Etienne out wide, the Steelers would have a linebacker – usually Holcomb – go out to the boundary with him, indicating they were in man-to-man defense.
But on the touchdown, the Steelers were apparently in a zone. Rookie Joey Porter Jr., who was making his first career start, was supposed to be on Etienne, bit for just a second on an underneath route, allowing Etienne to get down the sideline, where Lawrence hit him in stride.
"It was communication," Porter said. "I've got to do better and just make that play the next time.
"That was on me. Just bad eyes. You can't let those little things happen, especially in the NFL."
Porter has proven to be a quick learner. He doesn't make the same mistake twice. And he's been making plays.
On this one, two good players got the better of him. It happens.
"At the end of the day, we should have made the right adjustment," Porter said. "We went over it in practice. As a player, I've got to be more clear."
• The Steelers won't have a lot of time to lick their wounds from this one. They've got to turn things around quickly and host the Tennessee Titans Thursday night.
Tennessee defeated Atlanta, 28-23, Sunday in the first career start for rookie quarterback Will Levis. Levis was 19 of 29 for 238 yards and four touchdowns, three of which went to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
The Steelers have been very good against rookie quarterbacks in the Tomlin era, going 22-5. But one of those losses came the last time they did so – in Week 3 in Houston.
• How bunched up is the AFC North?
The Steelers' loss bumped them to 4-3. Late into the day on Sunday, it looked as if they might be the only AFC North team to lose.
But Seattle came back to beat the Browns, 24-20. So, even with Cincinnati winning at San Francisco and the Ravens taking care of the Cardinals, the division remains a slugfest.
Baltimore leads the way at 6-2, but the Steelers, Browns and Bengals are all 4-3, leaving the AFC North as the only division in the NFL in which all four teams are at .500 or better.
•Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast
• Missing a 61-yard field goal attempt was a tough way for Boswell to see his streak of consecutive field goals made end at 17.
He also had been 18 of 21 on field goals in the final two minutes of either half and had a streak of seven consecutive makes of 50-plus yards ended.
Of course, he had already made one from 55 yards moments before his 61-yard miss, so there's that. And Boswell easily had the distance on what would have been the longest field goal of his career. He just pushed it right.
• Mitch Trubisky replaced Pickett in this game and came into a tough situation. But that's the job of being a backup.
He wound up completing 15 of 27 passes for 138 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, largely being forced to throw the ball every play in the fourth quarter.
"I've got to be smarter," Trubisky said of his interceptions, particularly the first one. "I'm out there trying to win the game. We're not just trying to run the ball or check it down every time. That was a force on my part, but I wanted to come in and try to make plays for this offense.
"Maybe on that instance I was doing too much, and that's where you get in trouble. I wanted to push the ball down the field, and that was the wrong thing to do on that play. Got to learn from it."
If Pickett doesn't play Thursday night against the Titans, the bet here is that Trubisky will learn from that instance and play things a little closer to the vest.
He did take care of the football in his early starts last season, throwing two interceptions in four games he started at the start of the year.
He also seems to have a nice rapport with Johnson, whom he completed four passes to on the Steelers' 75-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter, before throwing a 22-yard strike to Pickens.
• The NFL is such a week-to-week league.
Don't believe that? Look at Denver beating Kansas City on Sunday as proof.
That was Patrick Mahomes first loss to the Broncos, against whom he was 12-0 going into Sunday's game.
Any team can lose to any opponent in a given week. There are no homecoming games in this league.
The Steelers will be smarting coming off this loss. And they won't take the Titans lightly Thursday night, despite their 3-4 record and the fact they're starting a rookie quarterback.
"No time to sit and sulk. We have a game on Thursday," outside linebacker T.J. Watt said. "That's part of the beauty of the NFL. We have to move past it, but at the same time, we also can't just can it. We have to look at the film and learn from it."