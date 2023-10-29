Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Offense misses early opportunities

• Missing a 61-yard field goal attempt was a tough way for Boswell to see his streak of consecutive field goals made end at 17.

He also had been 18 of 21 on field goals in the final two minutes of either half and had a streak of seven consecutive makes of 50-plus yards ended.

Of course, he had already made one from 55 yards moments before his 61-yard miss, so there's that. And Boswell easily had the distance on what would have been the longest field goal of his career. He just pushed it right.

• Mitch Trubisky replaced Pickett in this game and came into a tough situation. But that's the job of being a backup.

He wound up completing 15 of 27 passes for 138 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, largely being forced to throw the ball every play in the fourth quarter.

"I've got to be smarter," Trubisky said of his interceptions, particularly the first one. "I'm out there trying to win the game. We're not just trying to run the ball or check it down every time. That was a force on my part, but I wanted to come in and try to make plays for this offense.

"Maybe on that instance I was doing too much, and that's where you get in trouble. I wanted to push the ball down the field, and that was the wrong thing to do on that play. Got to learn from it."

If Pickett doesn't play Thursday night against the Titans, the bet here is that Trubisky will learn from that instance and play things a little closer to the vest.

He did take care of the football in his early starts last season, throwing two interceptions in four games he started at the start of the year.

He also seems to have a nice rapport with Johnson, whom he completed four passes to on the Steelers' 75-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter, before throwing a 22-yard strike to Pickens.

• The NFL is such a week-to-week league.

Don't believe that? Look at Denver beating Kansas City on Sunday as proof.

That was Patrick Mahomes first loss to the Broncos, against whom he was 12-0 going into Sunday's game.

Any team can lose to any opponent in a given week. There are no homecoming games in this league.

The Steelers will be smarting coming off this loss. And they won't take the Titans lightly Thursday night, despite their 3-4 record and the fact they're starting a rookie quarterback.