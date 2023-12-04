Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Momentum swung for the Cardinals

When you limit a team to an average gain of just over 1 yard on first down, you're supposed to get off the field as a defense.
Yet the Steelers found themselves unable to do that on a critical, game-changing drive against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday,
The result was a 24-10 victory by the Cardinals over the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in which all three phases let the home team down. But none more so than the defense, which had Arizona in third-down situations five different times during a 99-yard touchdown drive, only to allow the Cardinals to wiggle off the hook.
To make matters worse, the Steelers had just failed to punch the ball in on fourth-and-goal from the 1, setting up Arizona with a long field.
"It's deflating because we were in the spots to make those plays and we didn't," said Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith. "Whenever a team has a drive like that, you've got them at the 1-yard line, you have the mentality that you have to get them off the field or get a safety or a three-and-out."
The Steelers limited the Cardinals to a gain of 1 yard on first down, but then gave up a 6-yard run to James Conner. Still, they had Arizona in third-and-3. And considering the Cardinals were 1-of-5 on third-down conversions at that point, they still had to be feeling pretty good about the Cardinals still being at their own 8.
Then, Kyler Murray found little-used tight end Elijah Higgins, who had three catches for 28 yards prior to this game, for a 21-yard catch-and-run.
Still, the Steelers had the Cardinals backed up. And they stopped Connor for no gain on a first-down run. Facing third-and-6 from their own 33, the Cardinals handed the ball to running back Michael Carter, who went for a 19-yard gain just before the two-minute warning.
Even then, Arizona threw an incompletion on its next set of downs before running Carter for a 4-yard gain.
This time on third-and-6, Murray threw a 17-yard completion to tight end Trey McBride over the middle.
That the little-used Higgins or Carter – who has been with Arizona just a couple of weeks after being claimed off waivers from the Jets – came as a surprise might be understandable. But McBride came into this game leading the Cardinals with 48 receptions for 521 yards. He had 33 receptions in Arizona's past five games, including a career-high 10 a month ago against the Ravens.
"We let their tight end catch a couple of balls over the middle," said Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. "He's a great player. I don't think we gave him the respect he deserved at first."
McBride would earn that respect.
The Steelers had the Cardinals backed up after a holding penalty, but McBride caught a 12-yard pass on second-and-17 to make the third down manageable. He converted that by grabbing a 15-yard gain.
Then, after Fitzpatrick knocked the ball loose from him in the end zone on second-and-goal with 24 seconds remaining, Murray went back to McBride again at the goal line for a 5-yard score on third down.
"On that drive, McBride was their main option and then on the third-and-5, we get the stop on second-and-5, but McBride finished it off," said Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward. "They got the job done."
All told, it was a 15-play, 99-yard drive – 109 yards considering the Cardinals had a 10-yard penalty – on which the Steelers had five different opportunities to get off the field on third downs and didn't get the job done.
That's losing football – especially when you consider it was essentially a 14-point swing with the Steelers not scoring from the 1 at the other end of the field.
And for the Steelers, who have been good against tight ends all season – they came into the game allowing an average of 4.6 receptions for 43 yards to the position – allowing McBride to finish with eight receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown was significant.
Especially on that touchdown drive.
"They worked the interior portions of the field," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. "We didn't do a good enough job matching up on their tight end. I thought their tight end was significant, particularly in that sequence."
• This was a complete failure on so many levels.
The Steelers allowed the Cardinals to convert on 10 of 17 third downs after the 1-of-5 start. They gave up 150 rushing yards, including 105 on 25 carries to James Conner after holding him to 17 yards on 10 first-half carries. Arizona scored on all three of its trips into the red zone.
Offensively, the Steelers again struggled in the red zone themselves. They went 1 of 3 scoring touchdowns inside the 20. They were just 4 of 11 on third downs. A couple of poor shotgun snaps led to miscues, including a second-half fumble that handed the Cardinals a 17-3 lead.
And on special teams, usually reliable Chris Boswell missed a 45-yard field goal, while the equally reliable Miles Killebrew had three penalties.
Add in penalties for having too many men on the field on defense, two for having an illegal formation because receivers had left offensive linemen uncovered and being forced to use a timeout early in the second half because they only had 10 offensive players on the field, and it shows what kind of day the Steelers had.
"It was all on us. They're a football team. They get paid," said Fitzpatrick of the Cardinals. "But we played probably our worst football that we've played all season all across the board. When it's stuff we're doing, they're not physically outplaying us, it's not alarming. It's something that can fix over the next couple of days and keep it moving."
They don't have a choice. But things like lining up properly and knowing when you're supposed to be on the field are not things that should be happening to a team in Week 13 of a season.
"Just losing football, (it) really was," said Tomlin. "We were highly penalized, some pre-snap penalties, some operational penalties, bad snaps. Just JV football in a lot of ways."
• When your special teams captain, Killebrew, picks up three penalties in one game – he might not have had three penalties called against him in his previous two seasons with the Steelers, you know it's a bad day at the office.
"It was not my cleanest game, huh?" Killebrew said. "I'll come in tomorrow and watch some film to make sure that doesn't happen again. It was inexcusable to have penalties in our phase and I had three of them. I've got to clean it up and be better."
• If you're going to have this kind of game, you might as well get it all out of the way.
There was plenty of stink to go around across the board.
One thing this team can't do is panic – according to Fitzpatrick.
"We've got to watch the tape, make the corrections we need to make and not panic," Fitzpatrick said. "I hate when we lose a game and everybody goes into panic mode. That's not what we need to do. We need to lean on each other and move forward."
• The Steelers had fourth-and-goal from the 1 after running the ball three times from the 7 to get to that point.
Some are questioning why Tomlin wouldn't just take the points in that situation, especially considering quarterback Kenny Pickett had injured his ankle on the third-down scramble.
But it's about a mentality at that point.
The game was tied at 3-3 despite the Cardinals having just 26 yards of offense to that point on four possessions. Their field goal was aided by – what else? – a penalty.
You go for it in that situation because you've got to be able to get a yard. And with an offense that has struggled scoring points, it sends a message that the head coach trusts the offensive line to be able to move a team off the line of scrimmage.
"As an offensive front, when you've got a short-yardage situation like that, you've got to punch the ball in," said left tackle Dan Moore. "I'm really disappointed on that drive, going for it on fourth down, going all the way to the 1-yard line and then coming up with no points, that was definitely a momentum swing right there.
"We've got to recognize moments like that and just recognize the yard to gain. It was literally a yard to gain. We've got to punch the ball in."
• Some reporters in the locker room were trying to give the Steelers the excuse that the two storm-induced delays had affected them adversely in this game – forgetting, apparently, that the Cardinals also dealt with the same lengthy delays.
Nobody was biting.
"Screw the delays," said Heyward. "We should have been prepared. We had already dug ourselves a hole. We didn't provide short fields on defense. We didn't get off the field or stop the run."
• As bad as this whole thing was – and it was atrocius – the Steelers still find themselves in the No. 5 spot in the AFC playoff standings – albeit tied with four other teams in Cleveland, Indianapolis and Houston – for a playoff spot at 7-5. Being 8-4 would have given them breathing room there.
What really hurts is that Baltimore was on its bye week and the Steelers had an opportunity to stay within a game of the Ravens with a victory. Instead, they now find themselves two games behind with five remaining to play.
"We needed this game. It would have been good on our record," said wide receiver Diontae Johnson. "But we can't get caught up in everything. You've got to move forward and get back to work."
And there's nothing like a loss in which all three phases were at fault to get everyone's absolute attention, especially when there's a spot in the playoffs in the balance.
"We definitely needed to win this game," said Moore. "Every game you want to win when you talk about the end goal. It's December ball. We can't have performances like this."
• The Steelers outgained the Cardinals, 317-282.
But, as was said all along, NFL games aren't decided by who gains more yards, but by who wins on the scoreboard.
That was true when the Steelers were outgained in their first 10 games, and it's just as true now.
• Losing Elandon Roberts had an adverse effect on the defense, to be sure.
Roberts left this game with a groin injury in the second quarter and then tried to come back out and play when the Cardinals began their 99-yard scoring drive.
He lasted two plays, leaving the field again after tackling Conner on a second-down run.
Not only were the Steelers down yet another linebacker – that would be their top 3 from the start of the season – but their defensive play caller, as well.
"I thought we struggled from a communications standpoint when Elandon Roberts went down," Tomlin said. "We lost some significant communication and some glue there. And I thought it was reflective in our play."
The Cardinals only ran the ball twice during their 99-yard drive after Roberts left, but his absence was felt for sure in the second half when Arizona ran for 103 yards on 24 carries, including 15 carries for 88 yards and two scores by Conner.
Conner had been limited to 17 yards on 10 carries in the first half when Roberts was on the field.
"When it comes to stopping the run game, that's supposed to be us," said Mykal Walker. "We have to stop that. They ran all over us. That starts with me at linebacker. ERob was down. I've got to be better."
You'd better believe that the Patriots, whom the Steelers host Thursday, will take notice.
•Dale Lolley is co-host of "SNR Drive" on Steelers Nation Radio. Subscribe to the podcast here: Apple Podcast | iHeart Podcast
The Steelers have veterans Blake Martinez on their active roster – though he was inactive on Sunday after joining the team two weeks ago – and Myles Jack on the practice squad.
Given their injuries at the position, both could wind up being active and playing against the Patriots.
• Mitch Trubisky played fine after replacing Pickett at the end of the first half.
It's unfortunate the Steelers play on Thursday, as Pickett has shown early in his career that he's a guy who can quickly recover from injuries.
But this is why you keep a veteran backup such as Trubisky on the roster. Over the course of a 17-game season, you're bound to need the backup quarterback.
"I have faith in whatever quarterback we put out there," said Johnson.
Trubisky finished 11 of 17 for 117 yards and a touchdown. He's a veteran player. He was voted a team captain a year ago – when he was the team's starter heading into the season – for a reason.
It will be for a game like Thursday's, which has become one the Steelers have to have if they want to keep their playoff standing in place.