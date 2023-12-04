Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Momentum swung for the Cardinals

Offensively, the Steelers again struggled in the red zone themselves. They went 1 of 3 scoring touchdowns inside the 20. They were just 4 of 11 on third downs. A couple of poor shotgun snaps led to miscues, including a second-half fumble that handed the Cardinals a 17-3 lead.

And on special teams, usually reliable Chris Boswell missed a 45-yard field goal, while the equally reliable Miles Killebrew had three penalties.

Add in penalties for having too many men on the field on defense, two for having an illegal formation because receivers had left offensive linemen uncovered and being forced to use a timeout early in the second half because they only had 10 offensive players on the field, and it shows what kind of day the Steelers had.

"It was all on us. They're a football team. They get paid," said Fitzpatrick of the Cardinals. "But we played probably our worst football that we've played all season all across the board. When it's stuff we're doing, they're not physically outplaying us, it's not alarming. It's something that can fix over the next couple of days and keep it moving."

They don't have a choice. But things like lining up properly and knowing when you're supposed to be on the field are not things that should be happening to a team in Week 13 of a season.

"Just losing football, (it) really was," said Tomlin. "We were highly penalized, some pre-snap penalties, some operational penalties, bad snaps. Just JV football in a lot of ways."

• When your special teams captain, Killebrew, picks up three penalties in one game – he might not have had three penalties called against him in his previous two seasons with the Steelers, you know it's a bad day at the office.

"It was not my cleanest game, huh?" Killebrew said. "I'll come in tomorrow and watch some film to make sure that doesn't happen again. It was inexcusable to have penalties in our phase and I had three of them. I've got to clean it up and be better."

• If you're going to have this kind of game, you might as well get it all out of the way.

There was plenty of stink to go around across the board.

One thing this team can't do is panic – according to Fitzpatrick.