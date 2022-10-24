Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Miami

That's what makes this one so tough. The Steelers had two cracks at it. And both drives started deep in their own territory -- at the 18 and 13. Yet Pickett put them in position before disaster struck.

"To be honest, we're all new to this, we're both rookies so you can't expect nothing too crazy, but you also can't expect nothing too low," rookie wide receiver George Pickens said. "I feel like he fought very well."

• In the past two weeks after being torched in Buffalo, the Steelers have allowed 18 and 16 points.

The defense is starting to gel as a unit, but those two efforts have only added up to one win.

"It is frustrating, but we are doing good things," safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "This is the point in the season where you could either come together, come closer and let it bind us together and move forward and just start stacking wins, or we can let it hurt us and start pointing fingers. Good teams are going to come together in times like this."

• This team is close. Yes, it has fallen behind by 10 or more points in five games this season, but it also hasn't quit.

And it won't quit moving forward. There are 10 games remaining. The Steelers will continue to improve and build.

There's too much pride in that locker room to do anything else.

"All you can do is just practice hard, stay focused, don't complain and just try to find a way to get better each day," Harris said. "That's all you can do. You can't do too much other than just getting back to work."

• That will be the key as the Steelers continue to move forward. This team has run a gauntlet to start this season. After Sunday's games, of the Steelers' seven opponents this season, five are at .500 or better.