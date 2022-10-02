Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Jets

• The Steelers weren't happy with a defensive holding call that went against defensive tackle Tyson Alualu on second-and-5 from the 15-yard-line with 50 seconds remaining that gave the Jets a first-and-goal at the 9.

It looked like a tough call against Alualu, who was fighting a double team on the play.

"It's tough. You never want to be in that position," Alualu said. "Usually, you get that call when you're over the center when we're head up. They called it out. It's tough. The only way I saw it was on the replay. The refs call it, they call it."

It's not a call that you see a lot. And you seldom see it called in this situation. But referee Brad Rogers' crew did.

"I'm not trying to make any excuses," Alualu said. "You see it when you're head up over the center and trying to climb (into the backfield). It stinks."

• It wasn't the only call that went against the Steelers late that was questionable. With 1:31 remaining, Corey Davis was credited with a 17-yard catch on second-and-9 from the New York 37.

Replay showed that the ball hit the ground as Davis was trying to secure the catch. But the Jets hustled to the line of scrimmage and ran another play before it could be looked at. And with the clock inside two minutes, any call for a replay would have had to come from the officials booth.

In that situation, the Steelers have no recourse.

"We have to control what we can control, and we didn't do that," outside linebacker Alex Highsmith said when asked about that play. "Toward the end of the game, we all need to look at ourselves in the mirror. We can all be better."

• The Steelers rushed for 119 yards on 31 carries with Najee Harris gaining 74 yards on 18 attempts.

Despite that, Harris got just 2 carries for 7 yards in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers got the ball back with 7:31 remaining after the Jets scored to make it 20-17. And Harris got just one carry, while another attempt by Jaylen Warren wound up in an aborted play after a pitch by Pickett was low and at his feet.

"I thought we were running the ball well," guard James Daniels said.

And he would have liked have kept doing so.

"One-hundred percent, especially with it being a four-minute situation, trying to run the clock a lot," Daniels said. "Obviously, we've just got to do a better job as guys on the field."

• So, the Steelers' next four opponents entered this weekend with three combined losses.

But in the NFL, that means nothing. The bottom line is that the Steelers need to play better no matter who the opponent to have a chance to win.

"It's definitely frustrating. It's definitely not the way you want to start a season," Highsmith said. "To see the true measure of a team, it's how they bounce back from adversity. So, it's going to show a lot about us this week, how we bounce back, because we've got a big week ahead of us."

Can they play better?