Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Falcons

The Steelers need more of that.

• It was no secret that kickoff coverage was lacking in last week's win over the Colts.

And that didn't bode well going into this game against the Falcons, who have the most dangerous kick returner in the NFL in Cordarrelle Patterson.

The Steelers made him a non-factor in the kicking game.

Despite Atlanta moving Patterson all around the back end of their kick return unit in an effort to try to force the Steelers to kick the ball to him, Wright was able to keep it away from Patterson. And the Steelers' coverage units converged on anyone else who caught the ball, holding Atlanta to 18.3 yards per return.

Special teams captain Miles Killebrew credited special teams coordinator Danny Smith.

"Danny had a great plan. That's a great special teams unit that they have," Killebrew said. "They're first in the league in both punt and kickoff returns. Anytime you're playing Cordarrelle, he's the best statistically to ever do it. Danny had a great plan. The guys really executed. We wanted to make sure we were playing desperate – the good kind of desperate."

In what turned out to be a three-point game, not allowing Patterson to wreck things with a return was huge.

"Oh yeah," Killebrew said. "Anytime you're keeping someone with his skill set to minimal impact in any phase, it's a victory. I don't want to take anything away from what they do, but our guys performed very well."

• So, the Steelers now find themselves at 5-7 heading back home to host the Ravens.

They're not completely back in any kind of playoff race in a very competitive AFC, but they're not dead yet, either.

And that's how they're approaching things.

"We're trying to win out the rest of the season and hopefully get a chance to get into the playoffs," said Johnson. "We're focused on one game at a time. We're not giving up. Getting these two wins gives us more confidence."