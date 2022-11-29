Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Colts

"We have to. Plain and simple, we have to," said Watt.

• With Spillane out, Devin Bush and Myles Jack didn't have the three-man rotation the Steelers have been using at inside linebacker with which to deal.

Bush led the team with eight tackles and also had a pass defensed, while Jack had seven tackles. They also played a large part in helping keep Taylor bottled up.

Taylor finished with 86 yards on 20 carries, but his long run was 13 yards.

It's tough to completely shut down a back as talented as Taylor, but the Steelers didn't let him run wild.

• The Steelers were once again good on third downs on both sides of the ball. Offensively, they were 7 of 14 on conversions. Defensively, they allowed the Colts to convert just 3 of 12 attempts.

Couple that with winning the turnover battle 2-0, and you'll be tough to beat.

• Things could have gone south for the Steelers are another third quarter in which they didn't have a first down, something that happened to them last week against Cincinnati, as well.

They had their only two three-and-out offensive series back-to-back in the third quarter.

The plays were there, however. They just didn't make them.

"We had the two three-and-outs, you know, slow start, just based off execution alone, nothing schematically, nothing Xs and Os wise, just flat-out us executing," Pickett said. "I've got to make throws. We've got to make plays. We would've been on the move just like we were in the first half."

Those lulls are something this offense still needs to eliminate.

But the offense showed it could respond in a tough situation.

"The fight and the composure. In a game like this, I feel like when the moment got harder, we kind of stepped up more," said Pickens. "That could be any game. But tonight, when the moment got hard, we stepped up more."

• The Steelers are now 19-3 on Monday Night Football under Tomlin.

That can't be an accident.

"That's pretty damn good. Maybe it's that extra day of preparation," Wormley said. "I think when all eyes are on you, usually for a regional game, it's just the Steelers fans and that team we're playing. But on a national stage, the lights are on, your peers are watching. It's an added bonus to be able to make a play. It was fun."

It didn't hurt in this game that there was a large contingent of Steelers fans in attendance.

In fact, as the Colts were trying to maneuver down the field in the closing moments in an attempt to tie the game, there were audible chants of "defense."

That has to be disheartening for the home team.