Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Browns

People making that comp for Harris should be eating a lot of crow right now.

Harris had 84 or more rushing yards in six of the team's final nine games and rushed for 677 yards in that period to get to 1,038 for the season.

The team also found something in rookie backup Jaylen Warren, who is a nice complimentary back to Harris.

Together, that duo outrushed Cleveland's Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, 120-90 on Sunday.

Yes, it was a slow start for the Steelers running the ball this season. But the line, Harris and the play-calling grew over the course of the season.

• Rookie defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal looks like a keeper, as well, so it's not just offensive playmakers the Steelers added this season.

On one play in the second quarter Sunday, Watson broke out of a potential sack and rolled to his right, hoping to escape containment. But Leal sprinted out there with him, forcing Watson to throw the ball away.

Leal is a very athletic big man who is only going to continue to get better.

Same goes for rookie linebacker Mark Robinson, who started his second-consecutive game Sunday.

• Yes, this was a really good rookie class for the Steelers. And just imagine how good they might be in Year 2 after getting a chance to take a step back and maybe take a breath.

Pickens, for example, went from tearing his ACL in spring ball in 2021 to full-bore rehab to get himself back in time to finish his final season at Georgia. Then, he had to start training for pre-draft workouts before heading on to Pittsburgh, learning a new offense and playing a 17-game regular season.

"I'm going to take some time to really just debrief," Pickens admitted. "I was really in a mindset of proving to everybody, ACL, is he going to be this? Now, I'm here and showing the whole country. I just kind of want people to open their eyes a little bit."

• Few will want to admit it, but Pressley Harvin III had a solid second season. Harvin justifiably took some heat during his rookie season. He just wasn't consistent as he worked his way through the loss of both his father and grandmother last season.

Once again, he was a reason why the Steelers won a field-position game on Sunday, averaging 48.0 yards per punt with a net of 46.3 yards.

Over the Steelers' final nine games, Harvin had four games where there were no returns against him. Overall in that span, he had eight punts returned against him for 54 yards, an average of 6.0 yards per return.

The Steelers give up some distance to punt directionally, and Harvin has become pretty good at that.