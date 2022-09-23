Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Browns

CLEVELAND – There is no such thing as coming close in the NFL. And though the Steelers seem to be making strides offensively, things aren't coming together quickly enough to add up to victories – at least three weeks into the season.

The team dropped its second consecutive game Thursday night, losing here at FirstEnergy Stadium to the Browns, 29-17 to fall to 1-2.

And though the offense again looked better than it had in last Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Patriots, dropping two games in a span of five days wasn't going to have anyone looking at the bright side of things – nor should it have done so.

"Everyone just has to be on board with what we need to improve on, be brutally honest about the film, and where we are overall," said quarterback Mitch Trubisky. "I am looking forward to getting back to work. It is worth these next couple of days to see where we are going to get better. We can rest and recover but we have to make improvements."

One thing that isn't going to happen – nor should it at this point – is a change at quarterback.

Mike Tomlin was asked about his thoughts on making a change at the game's most important position – or with his offensive play caller – and he immediately shut that down.

"I'm not in that mindset. I'm interested in reviewing this tape and looking at the totality of it and figuring out how we collectively get better," Tomlin replied. "I will answer that question definitely no."

Nor should Tomlin be interested in essentially starting things over at this point in time.

Are the Steelers where they need to be offensively? No.

Everyone in that locker room would tell you that. Have they gotten better offensively in each week? Absolutely.

The one thing that is still missing, however, is consistently making plays. And the team's offense and defense haven't necessarily played off each other well.

In the first half of this game, they did that. When the defense did allow a scoring drive, the offense answered in kind, leading to the Steelers taking a 14-13 lead into the locker room.

But when the offense stumbled a bit failing to get a first down on its seventh, eighth and ninth possessions in the game, the defense suddenly found itself unable to get off the field.

While the Steelers were running nine plays over a period from 9:13 of the third quarter to 4:18 of the fourth quarter, the defense suddenly found itself unable to stop the Browns from eating up clock – and scoring.

In that span, a 14-13 lead was turned into a 23-14 deficit.

"They did what they wanted to," said safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. "Run the ball, do trick plays, and stuff like that. They did what they wanted to do and we could not stop it."

There's definitely some frustration building because of that. This is a group that expects to win. It expects to play well. It expects both sides of the ball to compliment one another.

And when those things aren't happening, it can be frustrating. Which is why Tomlin wasn't looking for any silver linings.