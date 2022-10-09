Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Bills

• Even usually reliable Chris Boswell didn't have a good game, missing a pair of field goals.

Wind was certainly a factor, but Boswell hadn't missed two field goals in the same game since Dec. 9, 2018 in Oakland.

There will be better days ahead for sure for Boswell, but those don't help the cause.

One of those misses included a 33-yarder with 3:43 remaining in the first half and the Steelers trailing 24-3.

The other was a 45-yard attempt with the Steelers trailing 31-3.

Some might question why the Steelers even attempted a field goal down 31-3, but Tomlin said it came down to the situation. The offense had stayed on the field, but Dan Moore was penalized for a false start that made it fourth-and-13.

Tomlin opted to kick in that situation on the final play of the third quarter because he didn't want to put Pickett in an even tougher situation.

"I want to be thoughtfully aggressive," said Tomlin. "But I don't want to be stupid. We were kicking our own butts with penalties. I'm not going to do that to him or us."

• It happened early, but the 98-yard pass from Josh Allen to Gabe Davis on third-and-10 from the 2 was a portend of things to come.

The Steelers got little pressure on Allen – a recurring theme throughout the game – and the secondary just let Davis run past it.

"That was a kick in the gut," Heyward said.

To be sure.

Davis hadn't been much of a factor for the Bills in recent weeks. But he most certainly was in this game. The Steelers also have played Allen enough in recent seasons to understand he's got a big arm – though they didn't seem to understand that on that particular play.

On Davis' second long touchdown, a 62-yard pass, Fitzpatrick was in position. Davis made a one-handed catch, then wrestled the ball away from Fitzpatrick to turn that into a touchdown.

It was a great individual play.

But the first touchdown? He simply ran past everyone in the secondary. And that can't happen.

• Part of the issue with defending Allen is his mobility. The Steelers were obviously aware that the 240-pound quarterback is a dangerous runner and wanted to keep him in the pocket.

But to get no pressure on him at all? That's not the way to approach a quarterback of his talents, especially with a depleted secondary.

"Not being able to put pressure on the quarterback was really the difference," said defensive lineman Chris Wormley. "And we didn't make the plays on contested balls down the field.