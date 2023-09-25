Lolley's 10 Thoughts: A nice step for Pickett, Steelers offense

• Najee Harris once again broke off a chunk run in this game, going 17 yards on a play to set up Freiermuth's touchdown catch.

While the overall yardage still isn't what you might expect, the Steelers had more success on the ground in this game than they had in their first two outings.

That will continue to improve, though it is nice to see the chunk runs coming. That's four runs of 15 or more yards already this season for Harris.

When you're getting runs like that, it means the wide receivers and tight ends are doing a nice job of blocking on the second level and edges.

• Pickett was on the move more in this game than he had been in the first two games. Part of that was a way to combat the relentlessness of Crosby.

"I think we did a good job of mixing it up and moving the pocket," said Pickett. "They got a great pass rusher in (Crosby) and I didn't want to be a sitting duck back there and give him a target that he can consistently rush at and change the launch point up. There was times where I was able to extend and find some guys downfield and that was also a plus too, so there's a little bit of both."

The Steelers did a nice job of using that rollout on their final third down conversion with just over two minutes remaining. Pickett took the snap on third-and-2 and rolled to his left, getting the ball to Allen Robinson for an easy 6-yard gain and a first down that allowed them to churn more time off the clock.

Robinson only had four receptions for 24 yards, but that was a big play.