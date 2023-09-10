Lolley's 10 Thoughts: 49ers followed their star

"They would get the linebackers to step up and then hit those passes behind them," said Peterson.

That was where Aiyuk, in particular, did his damage.

"We can't allow people to catch the ball on us like that," Wallace said. "We've got to do better on the back end. At the same time, we can't allow them to run the ball at will. It makes the game a whole lot harder."

• As bad as the defense was as a whole, T.J. Watt looks to be back to full strength as a one-man game wrecker.

He had three sacks and two forced fumbles, one of which he recovered and the other one that should have been a recovery by Watt.

This game marks the first time in more than three decades of covering the NFL that I've seen a player get credit for recovering a fumble by pinning it to his back with both hands while another player – in this case, Watt – has both hands on the ball in front of him.

But that's what appears to have happened on a fumble by Purdy in the second quarter.

"It was strange. The ball didn't really feel loose, and then I felt like I was -- as I was recovering it, someone jumped in and kind of made the ball go back to him," Watt said. "It was just a strange play in general. I don't know."

• At the end of the day – and of the season, for that matter – this is just one game.

It was one really bad game across the board, but it doesn't have to define this team or this season.

Everything that could have gone right for the 49ers, did. Everything that could have gone wrong for the Steelers, did.

When Pickett missed on a pass or wasn't on the same page as his receivers, the ball fell incomplete or was intercepted. When Purdy was off target, somehow his guys managed to make a catch.