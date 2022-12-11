Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Ravens

• So, where do the Steelers go from here?

The modest two-game winning streak they were on might seem all for naught to some, but this is still a team that has won 3 of its past 5 games.

Finishing this season on a winning note would be good.

Hopefully, Pickett is OK. Getting him back and continuing his progression in this rookie season is a big part of this stretch run.

Getting a concussion in the first quarter on a sack by linebacker Roquan Smith was not the introduction to the Steelers-Ravens rivalry Pickett needed.

But if any of the team's other young players had any questions about how physical these games are, they were answered Sunday.

And there are things beyond just Pickett learning that happen in games like these. This isn't the first time this season the defense has failed to close a game out with the opportunity to do so.

"We've got to make those key plays in key moments. That's something we've got to keep working on," Edmunds said. "We have to stay together. It's tough having a losing record right now. We're going to keep on working and come back even harder."

• Rookie George Pickens was targeted with four passes in this game. He had three receptions for 78 yards and drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone on the fourth.

Diontae Johnson was effective in this game, as well, catching six passes for 82 yards.

Steven Sims also had four targets in this game, catching all four for 30 yards. No disrespect to Sims, but Pickens shouldn't be getting the same number of passes thrown his way as Sims.

"I was looking for George," Trubisky said. "(There were) certain things they were doing. I was just playing within each concept that was called, trying to find completions, trying to move the ball down the field. I thought we did a good job moving it. I've got to take care of the football. I'd love to continue to get George involved.