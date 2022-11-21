Lolley's 10 Thoughts: Bengals

The weather in this game was not necessarily conducive to punting well and Harvin, who struggled at times with the weather last year, passed a big test in this one.

• The same thing could be said of fill-in placekicker Matthew Wright. Wright missed a pair of makeable kicks against the Saints last week. But he was perfect in this game, making field goals from 42, 30 and 34 and all three of his PATs.

• Center Mason Cole has a mid-foot issue of some sort, which is a big deal. He has played really well this season.

Hassenauer, the backup, is a solid player, as well, but Cole had really been coming on and was helping Picket with calls up front.

"It was bad to lose Mason," Harris said. "But we believe in J.C. as much as we believe in Mason to get the job done."

• At 3-7, the Steelers still have seven games remaining. At this point, they're not eliminated from playoff contention. But they're obviously teetering very close to that.

"We know we've got to be better. We've still got seven games left, so we've got to keep playing," outside linebacker Alex Highsmith said. "We've got a core group of guys. We know we've got to step up and hold each other accountable. This was not it. We've got to execute better."

Better execution would help. So would holding each other accountable.

Anything that leads to better and more consistent play on the field is what's needed.

"I know the guys in this room. I know when adversity hits, guys in this room can bounce back," Highsmith said.

• This was obviously another game where a play here or there could have turned things in the favor of the Steelers. They've had a bunch of those already.

In fact, outside of their games against the Bills and Eagles, their other eight games looked a lot like this one. They've found a way to win three of them and lost five.